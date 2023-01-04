BLACKbox that Runs Multiple Functions on a Single Hardware is a Cutting-Edge Solution for MSMEs

- Advertisement - -

Based in Ahmedabad, Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, the maker of path-breaking and disruptive technology for MSMEs, is now branded as BLACKbox. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Synersoft, shares about their BLACKbox solution for MSMEs, their future plans, mission and vision.

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah shares, “We provide a BLACKbox range of solutions on cloud and on-premise deployment to Indian MSMEs for IT standardization, data protection, and information security. In its on-premise version, BLACKbox is a single hardware – single software product which functions as file a server, mail server, firewall VPN server, end point controller, domain controller, storage, backup solution, and a DLP solution. In its cloud version, it is a single agent – single cloud service which functions as a cloud drive, could backup, email server, cloud file server, device hardening solution, DLP solution, and an email solution. It is simple and cost-effective and costs one-third of the traditional solutions.”

The technologies developed by Synersoft are aimed at minimizing IT infrastructure cost for SMEs, and at enhancing their competitiveness with state of the art IT standardization. These solutions focus on data preservation, data security, fraud mitigation, and software license cost minimization.

Mr. Shah elaborates, “MSMEs are the most significant contributors to the GDP of the Indian economy and the highest employment creators, which compete on global standards and earn foreign exchange for India. However, they find traditional IT systems expensive and also find it difficult to recruit and retain IT talent required to install and maintain traditional IT systems. They need a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution which does not require talented IT professionals to operate and manage. By making BLACKbox at one-third the cost of traditional solutions, we are helping thousands of MSMEs. BLACKbox fills the gaps left by Traditional IT systems which are intended to be used by large enterprises at a large scale.”

BLACKbox has incorporated design thinking with a Data Owner’s perspective unlike other brands with a Data Manager’s perspective. BLACKbox is a cutting-edge solution which runs multiple functions of Data Loss, Leakage and Theft Prevention Solutions on a single hardware. BLACKbox runs many proprietary features like Autocratic Centralization, Vault-Workspace, Happy Hours, Screen-Captures, On-the-Fly-VPN, Email Shadowing, BCC-Intercept, USB Usage Reporting which are missing in other solutions. It is also a single solution that covers all the possible devices like laptop, desktop, mobile and tablet while other brands have different solutions for different devices.

Talking about their solutions for 2023, Mr. Shah adds, “We have a clear roadmap for 2023. We continuously invest in R&D and will add new features and services that help MSMEs sharpen information security, ease remote application access, and minimize subscription cost of email services like Google Workspace and Office 365. We will add new features to BLACKbox OneCloud, which is an IT infrastructure as a service product. It deploys our signature technology known as One Cloud – One Agent service and allows MSMEs to subscribe to a single cloud service for all its needs like cloud storage, cloud backup, cloud security, VPN, virtualization, DLP, and data protection.”

MSMEs mostly recruit IT professionals with average skills who find it difficult to handle expensive and complex traditional IT systems. BLACKbox challenged this traditional requirement of expensive and complex multiple systems to achieve the prevention of Data Loss, Leakage and Theft.

On how their solutions are different for MSMEs from those of your competitors, Mr. Shah explains, “Our product team and research team use disruptive design thinking approach. We identify the problem, understand how it is solved by traditional methods, question those methods and try to do it differently. This process of disruptive design thinking leads us to create disruptive solutions. We visualized a single, self service, high performance, low maintenance product for MSMEs, designed it and commercialized it. For MSMEs, our innovations helped to save 65% by eliminating the need of complex IT resources to manage the product. We create disruption by our innovative instinct and bring additional value to customers.”

“We envision that our brand BLACKbox will reach to millions of SMEs in India. We aim to capture the largest market share in MSME-IT and position ourselves as a technological backbone for MSMEs in their pursuit of IT Standardization, Data Protection, and Information Security,” Mr. Shah briefs about their road ahead.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.