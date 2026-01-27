Black-i Redefines Connectivity with Innovation, Reliability, and Performance-Driven AV Solutions in India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Black-i delivers premium connectivity solutions with reliable performance, smart design, and effortless user experiences. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Hemant Sethia, Black-i, shares insights on product innovation, AV market growth, warranty strength, and brand positioning.

Please introduce Black-i and share a brief overview of your product range.

Black-i is a solution-driven brand focused on advanced connectivity and audio-visual requirements. We offer a wide range of products including HDMI cables, switches, extenders, Type-C hubs, and other high-performance accessories. Our strength lies in designing products that create a clean, reliable environment for AV and IT needs. Customers can rely on Black-i for professional-grade solutions that work exactly as promised.

What are some of the latest products introduced by Black-i?

One of our latest introductions is the 4×4 Matrix Switch, which allows you to connect multiple devices and screens through a streamlined setup. This product is extremely useful for environments where multiple input and output connections are required. We have a complete range of matrix-based products in this category.

Type-C solutions are booming—what innovations does Black-i offer?

Type-C is a major focus for us. We have a wide collection of Type-C products such as 8-in-1 and 10-in-1 hubs, designed for convenience and performance. Additionally, our Type-C to Type-C cable supports 8K display output at 60Hz and offers up to 240W power delivery, making it highly suitable for next-gen devices that demand fast charging and high-resolution output.

When did Black-i start, and what were the first models launched?

The Black-i range started in 2019. We began with around five products initially. Over the years, the brand has expanded strongly and today we offer more than 400 products in our portfolio. This growth reflects our understanding of market requirements and our commitment to introducing useful and dependable products consistently.

Are Black-i products imported or manufactured in India?

Initially, we started with imported products, but what’s important is that the entire product specification and chipset decisions are made in India. The technology selection and quality parameters are decided here to ensure the products match Indian consumer and professional needs. Currently, full-scale manufacturing infrastructure is still developing in India for these categories, but we have already started manufacturing some products locally. In the future, once infrastructure strengthens, we would definitely prefer manufacturing in India.

How does Black-i ensure strong warranty and service support?

Warranty and service play a very important role in building trust. Around 80–90% of our products come with a 3-year warranty. The minimum warranty we provide is 1 year, especially for products that have direct connection-based usage. We ensure customers receive dependable after-sales support because that is essential for long-term brand value.

How do you view the AV and audio-visual market in India?

The AV market is growing exponentially. Social media and digital content have expanded demand for better visualization and improved audio-video experiences. Today everything is being visualized—whether it’s content creation, education, business, or entertainment. This shift is opening doors for multiple AV product innovations, and the opportunity is huge.

How does Black-i stand out in today’s competitive market?

Our biggest strength is honesty in performance. Whatever we write or commit on the product, we deliver exactly that. The specifications mentioned on Black-i products are 100% accurate in real usage. If a customer needs specific performance and checks the specs, Black-i will deliver without compromise. This is how we differentiate ourselves.

What is Black-i’s presence and partner network in India?

Black-i is present in all major cities across India. We operate across multiple segments—audio-video, IT, and various professional environments. We also support micro-brands by working with them and helping them gain confidence in the market. Our reach is expanding steadily across segments and cities.

What are Black-i’s future plans for the next 2–3 years?

We’re working on upgrades, especially in HDMI cables, where 7–8 new SKUs are being added this year. Our long-term vision is to provide quality-based solutions, encourage customers to choose secure and reliable products, and avoid electronic junk. We want users to invest in quality—get what is needed, stay secure, and build better setups with dependable products.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Black-i

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 85