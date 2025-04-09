Black Box Appoints Jai Venkat as Chief Revenue Officer Americas

- Advertisement -

Black Box®, a leading digital infrastructure solution provider, announced the appointment of Mr. Jai Venkat as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in the Americas. Venkat will lead revenue strategy & execution, driving growth, bolstering account management, and accelerating revenue across all industry verticals and horizontal practices. He will report directly to Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma and will be a member of the Executive Leadership team. His appointment is part of Black Box’s broader strategic investment in refining its go-to-market strategy and strengthening leadership across key industry sectors and service lines to drive growth.

Mr. Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box

“Jai’s proven track record in driving transformation, building high-performing sales & horizontal practice organizations to deliver results in complex, global environments make him the ideal fit to lead our growth and revenue strategy,” said Mr. Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box. “As we continue to strengthen our go-to-market execution and deepen our customer relationships along with our strong partner ecosystem, Jai will play a key role in aligning sales, solutions, marketing, and strategic initiatives to fuel our next phase of growth.”

Venkat joins Black Box with more than three decades of experience leading sales, services, and transformation initiatives at global technology firms. Prior to joining Black Box, he held senior executive leadership roles at Allied Digital, Zones, DXC Technology, HP Enterprise, Cognizant, Capgemini, and Infosys.

“Black Box is at a pivotal point in its growth journey, with strong momentum across verticals & horizontal practices and a compelling vision for the future,” said Venkat. “I’m excited to be part of the outstanding Black Box team. Together, we will advance a transformative, customer-centric sales & solutions approach that drives long-term value for clients and stakeholders.”

