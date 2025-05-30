Biwin’s 2025 line-up redefines speed, performance and reliability

- Advertisement -

Biwin, a global leader in memory and storage technology, has introduced a number of high-performance memory cards, DDR5 memory modules, and solid-state drives (SSDs) in its much anticipated 2025 product line-up.



The new solutions are engineered to provide users with best-in-class performance, cutting-edge features for a wide range of applications such as office productivity, gaming and content creation.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, Biwin stated, “We are excited to introduce our 2025 offerings that encapsulate our commitment of delivering innovative storage solutions. The products are designed to cater to the increasing needs of business organizations as well as consumers by offering greater speed with enhanced efficiency and superior reliability. We aim to offer our consumers the latest technology in storage and remain dedicated to delivering superior performance.”

Biwin’s latest SSD series features PCIe 5.0, and PCIe 4.0 technologies with incredible data transfer rates and system response speeds. Withstanding constant heavy workloads, these SSDs are designed with graphene thermal pads and cutting-edge temperature control systems to maintain long-term stability and data integrity.

Biwin Black Opal X570 PRO SSD provides industry-leading sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s, with the support of a PCIe Gen5×4 interface and the NVMe 2.0 protocol. Built with a 6nm controller, and with the support of up to eight NAND channels, the X570 PRO gives drastically improved data transfer rates and power efficiency.

With a dedicated DRAM cache of up to 4 GB and a whopping 2000K IOPS random read speed, the X570 PRO enhances read/write capability and therefore enables faster data access and seamless multitasking.



The NVMe 2.0-specification Black Opal NV7400 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD is also part of the offer. It can handle demanding workloads with read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and 1,000K IOPS. With features like Host Memory Buffer (HMB) and SRAM caching, it offers fast, responsive storage for professionals, artists, and gamers alike.





The Black Opal NV3500 employs PCIe Gen3x4 with NVMe 1.4 to deliver read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and graphene cooling to enhance system stability in laptops and desktops for customers demanding price and balanced performance.

Equipped with SATA 3.0 interface and read and write speeds of up to 550 MB/s and 500 MB/s respectively, the Biwin M100 SSD provides robust performance for SATA-preferred users. Its DRAM-less architecture, and tried-and-tested controller technology facilitate reliable performance with increased resilience. The M100 is suitable for customers seeking durable and dependable storage across various environments, from 128 GB to 2 TB.



Biwin’s new DDR5 modules are designed to achieve maximum computing performance in the high-speed memory market through optimized heat dissipation, increased bandwidth, and improved energy efficiency.

Designed for gamers and overclockers, the Black Opal DW100 DDR5 RGB boasts luxury 8-zone customisable RGB illumination for a better visual experience and then it can also reach lightning-fast speeds of up to 8400 MT/s.

The Black Opal HX100 DDR5 is capable of up to 7,200 MT/s and supports one-click overclocking through XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, providing smooth performance for demanding applications.



For laptops, the DDR5 SODIMM offers a high-speed upgrade capability up to 5,600 MT/s, supporting enhanced power efficiency with on-die ECC error correction for increased data reliability.

Users of desktops can make use of the DDR5 UDIMM that runs at 5,600 MT/s and includes a PMIC power management chip in order to ensure maximum energy efficiency and thermal control, and thus is perfect for working on multiple tasks and demanding workloads.



Take your creative endeavours to the next level with memory cards that are built for speed and reliability. Ideal for photographers, videographers, and content creators, these cards deliver swift write speeds, generous storage capacity, and elite-level reliability for your critical files.

High in performance, Biwin MS100 microSD card is dependable and designed to capture and handle high-resolution photos, and videos. With UHS-I U3 and V30 certifications and read speeds of up to 100 MB/s, the MS100 offers fast photo capturing, uninterrupted video recording and quick file transfers.

With capacities up to 256 GB, it has more than enough space for all your photos, videos, and apps, and its rugged design—dust-proof, shock-resistant, extreme temperature-resistant, and X-ray-resistant—protects your data anywhere your adventures lead you.



Having read and write speeds of up to 160 MB/s and 120 MB/s, respectively, the MS160 is a dependable option for high-performance storage requirements. MS160 boasts U3, V30 and A2 performance ratings. It enables smooth recording in 4K UHD, swift launching of apps, and seamless multitasking. MS160 can be used in smartphones, action cameras, drones, and other heavily used devices since it possesses a hardy design for performance durability in rough environments.



Biwin has also partnered with leading distributors such as Petralene Products Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru, King Technology in Delhi, and RJM Sanghvi Computers in Mumbai to distribute its 2025 product portfolio throughout India. These alliances will make Biwin’s high-end storage solutions readily available to end customers across the nation.



Biwin’s 2025 product series is based on advanced semiconductor package technology. It goes through stringent quality testing to provide outstanding reliability and lifespan. With the driving force of state-of-the-art R&D and leading-edge manufacturing technologies, Biwin continues to drive innovation of next-generation memory and storage solutions for the dynamic evolving digital world.

