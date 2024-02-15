BIWIN unveils latest Lenovo-branded SSDs in India

- Advertisement - -

BIWIN has unveiled the latest Lenovo-branded SSDs in India. This collaboration between BIWIN and Lenovo brings together advanced manufacturing capabilities and global brand recognition to offer state-of-the-art storage solutions for personal and professional use.

The new Lenovo-branded SSD line-up caters to diverse storage needs. Among them is the Lenovo LN960 M.2, tailored for superior performance in gaming, multimedia, and demanding applications. It boasts impressive read/write speeds of up to 7400 MB/s and 6500 MB/s, respectively, driven by a 4-channel PCIe Gen 4 x 4 controller and NVMe 2.0 technology. Its available capacities range from 512 GB to 4 TB, ensuring ample storage for various requirements.

Another standout product is the Lenovo LN860 M.2, designed for fast speed and low power consumption. It has sequential read/write speeds of up to 3500 MB/s and 3000 MB/s, respectively. With a 4-channel PCIe Gen 3 x 4 controller with NVMe 1.4, it offers capacities from 256 GB to 2 TB, catering to a wide range of user needs.

The Lenovo SSD LS800 SATA III 2.5″ is engineered for better reliability and faster speed in mainstream PCs. It utilizes superior 3D NAND technology for enhanced stability and longevity, featuring sequential read/write speeds of up to 520 MB/s and 500 MB/s, respectively. It’s an ideal choice for many systems with their capacities ranging from 240 GB to 1920 GB.

Additionally, the Lenovo LP600 USB 3.2, set to be available in Q2 2024, is a high-speed USB Type C portable drive offering capacities from 512 GB to 4 TB. With read/write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s, this portable drive delivers ceptional performance for storage on the go.

For these products, Fortune Marketing Private Limited (Fortune Marketing) has been appointed as National Distributor in India.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager- Consumer Business, BIWIN

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager- Consumer Business, BIWIN said, “The launch of the new Lenovo-branded SSDs marks a significant milestone for BIWIN in the Indian market. This collaboration reflects our steadfast dedication to delivering innovative storage solutions that adapt to the changing preferences of our customers. We are confident that these products will establish a strong foothold in India’s competitive tech landscape.”

Mr. Manoj Gupta, Managing Director, Fortune Marketing

Mr. Manoj Gupta, Managing Director, Fortune Marketing added, “We are proud to be entrusted with the role of National Distributor for the new Lenovo-branded SSDs in India. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional technological advancements to our customers. With the Indian market witnessing rapid growth in the demand for cutting-edge storage solutions, we are enthusiastic about the prospects of bringing these innovative products to a wider audience.”

