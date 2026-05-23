Biwin to Bring Its Advanced Storage Portfolio to COMPUTEX 2026

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Biwin, a global leader in advanced storage and memory solutions, will exhibit at COMPUTEX, held in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from June 2-5, 2026.

At Booth #R0102, 4F, Hall 2, Biwin will bring together a curated lineup of its flagship solutions across next-generation memory, PCIe SSDs, and professional-grade removable storage, engineered to meet the evolving demands of AI computing, gaming, content creation, and mobile productivity.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN said, “Computex remains one of the most important platforms for the technology industry, especially at a time when computing requirements are changing so quickly. Through our latest range of storage and memory products, we are focusing on the kind of performance users now expect across AI workloads, gaming, creative applications and mobile devices. Whether it is DDR5 memory, Gen5 SSDs or portable storage, the idea is to deliver products that perform reliably in practical, everyday use.”

Performance Without Boundaries — From Core Memory to Portable Storage

Extreme Capacity Meets Precision DDR5 Performance

Black Opal OC Lab Gold Edition DW100 RGB DDR5 8400 MT/s 128 GB Memory Kit

With a large 128 GB (64 GB × 2) configuration and optimized DDR5-8400 CL42 performance and EXPO profile, the DW100 is built for workhorse systems that cannot compromise on memory capacity or speed. It enables smoother handling of large AI models, real-time rendering, and heavy multitasking workloads, significantly reducing bottlenecks in data-intensive environments. For creators, engineers, and AI developers, it delivers the headroom needed to run more, process faster, and stay responsive under pressure.

BIWIN M560 PCIe Gen5 SSD

The BIWIN M560 PCIe Gen5 SSD brings elite speed to the mobile market. Built on PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0, it delivers nearly 12 GB/s throughput and 1,700K IOPS, consistently matching the performance of top-tier DRAM-based drives. Designed as the ideal value-oriented Gen5 solution for laptops, it combines raw power with optimized architecture to reduce heat at the source. By lowering power consumption and enhancing thermal stability, the M560 extends battery longevity while allowing ultra-portables to operate at their full potential.

The drive is supported by Biwin Intelligence, a multifunctional software suite for Biwin consumer-brand storage products. It offers a secure, convenient way to manage your hardware, featuring tools for performance testing, data migration, and drive cloning to ensure a seamless upgrade and peak long-term health.

Biwin Amber PX4000 Portable SSD

Engineered for performance beyond the desktop, the Amber PX4000 portable SSD delivers up to 3,900 MB/s read and 3,700 MB/s write speeds, enabling rapid data access for high-resolution content, field production, and edge AI workflows.

Built with a durable aluminum alloy and silicone construction, it features IP67-rated dust and water resistance and up to 3-meter drop protection for reliable operation in demanding outdoor environments. With capacities up to 8 TB and broad compatibility across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and gaming platforms (including PlayStation®5), the PX4000 offers a versatile, high-speed on-the-go storage solution for creators and professionals on the move.

Amber ME300 microSD Express Card & RE310 microSD Express Reader

Bringing PCIe NVMe architecture into the microSD form factor, the ME300 delivers read speeds of up to 900 MB/s and write speeds of up to 800 MB/s, dramatically reducing load times and enabling smoother, more responsive gameplay on next-generation handheld devices. Designed with SD 7.1 microSD Express support, it unlocks a new level of performance for gaming, content creation, and high-speed mobile workflows.

With capacities up to 1 TB and backward compatibility with UHS-I devices, the ME300 ensures flexibility across both current and future platforms. Designed for seamless use across devices, the ME300 combines high-speed performance with broad compatibility and ultra-portable convenience, making it an ideal storage solution for handheld gaming, mobile content creation, and on-the-go workflows.

Engineered for the Next Era of Computing

From ultra-high-capacity memory and PCIe Gen5 SSDs to professional media storage and portable solutions, Biwin’s lineup reflects a unified vision: delivering scalable, high-performance storage that adapts to increasingly data-intensive applications.

Whether enabling AI model training, accelerating creative production, or supporting high-speed mobile workflows, Biwin continues to push the boundaries of performance, reliability, and integration.

Visit Biwin at COMPUTEX 2026

Location: Booth #R0102, 4F, Hall 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Dates: June 2-4, 2026 | 9:30 AM-5:30 PM; June 5, 2026 | 9:30 AM-4:30 PM

Hospitality Suite: Rooms 906–907, 9th Floor, Grand Hilai Taipei

Step into Biwin’s world of award-winning high-speed innovation, where powerful memory, ultra-fast storage, and mobile-ready solutions come together to accelerate AI, gaming, and creative performance.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Biwin

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