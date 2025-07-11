Biwin Fuels AI Acceleration with Launch of DW100 DDR5 192 GB Memory Kit

- Advertisement -

Biwin, a world-renowned innovator in cutting-edge memory and storage solutions, announces the launch of the Biwin Black Opal OC Lab Gold Edition DW100 RGB DDR5 192 GB Memory Kit (48 GB x4), DDR5-6000 CL28-36-36-102 1.4V.

Breaking the capacity limits of traditional consumer memory, this ultra-large 192 GB kit delivers the performance boost required for AI computing, large-scale data processing, and next-generation computing.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, Biwin said, “The DW100 192 GB kit is a product of relentless engineering and meticulous component selection by our OC Lab team. Designed for the users pushing the limits of AI workloads, high-throughput computing and data-intensive applications, this kit delivers not just capacity, but uncompromised low-latency performance at DDR5-6000 CL28. It’s an essential tool for those building systems where stability and memory bandwidth are mission-critical.”

Push Memory Performance with a Revolutionary 192 GB Memory Kit

The Biwin Black Opal DW100 delivers an ultra-high-capacity 192 GB (48 GB x4) configuration, redefining what’s possible for desktop memory with exceptional memory bandwidth, stability, and efficiency. This breakthrough enables users to harness DDR5’s enhanced data throughput to power fast, out-of-the-box speeds for AI computing, large language models (LLMs), generative AI, edge computing, and other data-rich workloads.

Unlock Overclocking Potential with Ultra-Low Latency

Biwin Black Opal DW100 memory kit is engineered for maximum data throughput and system responsiveness with DDR5-6000 CL28 specifications. These high-speed, low-latency modules leverage optimized memory timings and improved signal integrity to reduce access delays and accelerate data processing efficiency. Featuring DDR5 6000 MT/s, recognized as the AMD sweet spot, this memory kit is optimized to maximize performance by enabling efficient memory scaling and stable operation, improving overall system efficiency. The tight CL28 timings minimize memory access latency, enhancing execution precision and system stability across parallel computing, real-time AI inference, or large-scale dataset operations.

Enhance Compatibility and Memory Tuning for High-Performance Builds

The memory kit, featuring the combination of memory capacity and low latency, provides an ideal memory solution for building a high-performance system. Validated for compatibility with MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte X870 and B850 motherboard series (for detailed compatibility information, please refer to MSI and Gigabyte’s official websites), it ensures high-speed performance and stability on next-generation AMD platforms. With the support of AMD EXPO, the memory kit enables effortless memory tuning for easy memory overclocking via the BIOS to achieve optimized performance.

The Biwin Black Opal DW100 memory kit will be available for purchase in late June in selected regions. Priced at an estimated $849, this high-performance DDR5 memory kit delivers exceptional value for professionals, AI developers, and enthusiasts seeking ultra-high capacity, low-latency performance, and extreme overclocking potential.

Biwin has established partnerships with trusted distributors across India, including RJM Sanghvi Computers in Mumbai, King Technology in Delhi, and Petralene Products Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru, ensuring nationwide availability of its high-performance storage solutions.

