Biwin displays Cutting-Edge Memory and Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

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Biwin, a global leader in advanced storage and memory solutions, presented its latest range of products at ‘COMPUTEX 2026’ held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, Taiwan. The exhibition brought attention to the changing role of storage technologies, as applications across AI PCs, content creation, gaming as well as intelligent vehicles continue to become more demanding.

With different industries looking for solutions built around specific requirements, Biwin showcased its portfolio of memory and storage products focused on performance, portability, reliability and improved user experiences.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, Biwin

Speaking on the evolving storage landscape, Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, Biwin said, “COMPUTEX 2026 clearly reflected how storage is moving beyond a standard approach. Different applications today require different levels of performance, efficiency and reliability. At Biwin, our focus is on developing solutions that support these changing requirements, whether it is AI workloads, gaming, professional content creation or emerging automotive applications.”

Among the key highlights was the BIWIN M560 PCIe Gen5 SSD, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 11,000 MB/s and designed to support next-generation computing and AI-intensive workloads. The Biwin Amber PX4000 Portable SSD showcased high-speed portable performance with up to 3,900 MB/s read and 3,700 MB/s write speeds.

Biwin also presented the UV200 Car Flash Drive, addressing the growing requirement for reliable and convenient in-vehicle storage applications.

For professional creators, the Amber CB500 CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Memory Card demonstrated its capability to support demanding 12K video workflows with VPG800 and VPG400 certification.

The company also showcased the DW100 DDR5 Memory Series, developed for enthusiasts, overclockers and gamers looking for maximum system performance.

Mr. Khurana further added, “Beyond showcasing products, COMPUTEX gave us an opportunity to interact with customers, partners, media and creators to understand how storage expectations are changing across different industries. The future of storage will be shaped by solutions designed around specific use cases, whether the requirement is speed, endurance, power efficiency, portability or seamless system integration.”

With increasing adoption of AI applications, high-resolution content creation and advanced computing platforms, storage technologies continue to play a crucial role in enabling the next generation of digital experiences. The showcase at COMPUTEX 2026 also brought to light Biwin’s focus on creating storage and memory products that keep pace with the changing demands of users across different applications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Biwin

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