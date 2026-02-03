BITOAA Cricket Tournament Concludes with Thrilling Finale at FAITH Cricket Club

- Advertisement -

The BITOAA Cricket Tournament witnessed an exciting and memorable finale at the scenic FAITH Cricket Club in Madhya Pradesh. The final day was filled with enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and high-voltage performances, featuring two semi-final matches followed by a gripping final encounter.

Semi-Final Highlights

In the first semi-final, Agnigate XI posted a competitive total of 96 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 10 overs. In reply, Shri Sai Kings XI managed 83 runs, losing 6 wickets, allowing Agnigate XI to secure a 13-run victory and enter the final.

The second semi-final saw Winners Eleven score 103 runs for 5 wickets in 10 overs. DDH Newtrix 11 could only reach 70 runs, resulting in a dominant 33-run win for Winners Eleven.

Grand Final

The final match between Winners Eleven and Agnigate XI was a thrilling contest. Winners Eleven scored 74 runs for 6 wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Chasing the target, Agnigate XI displayed excellent teamwork and composure, scoring 77 runs in 9.3 overs with the loss of 4 wickets, and clinching the title with a 6-wicket victory.

Prize Distribution Ceremony

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Manoranjan Mishra Ji, State Front In-Charge, BJP Madhya Pradesh. Special guests included representatives from title sponsor BYTEGARE and other sponsors. Members of BITOAA’s core committee, executive body, cricket committee, media partners, and special invitees were also present, making the occasion memorable.

Individual Awards

Several players were honored for their outstanding performances. Balram emerged as the star of the tournament, winning multiple awards including Man of the Series, Best Batsman, and Best Bowler. Kapil Bobde received awards for Best Fielder and Maximum Sixes, while Kailashi Dhirendra Patel won Best Catch. Narendra Biryani was awarded the Fair Play Player honor.

Prize Money

Runner-up team Winners Eleven received a cash prize of ₹31,000, while champion team Agnigate XI was awarded ₹51,000.

Acknowledgment and Gratitude

The Cricket Committee expressed heartfelt gratitude to all players, team captains, and team owners for their invaluable support. Special thanks were extended to all sponsors, especially Bytegear and Agnigate, for their contribution in making the tournament a grand success.

With strong participation, spirited competition, and excellent organization, the BITOAA Cricket Tournament once again showcased the power of sports in bringing the community together. The association looks forward to continued support and even bigger events in the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BITOAA

Post Views: 156