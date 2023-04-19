BitMemoir Pioneers NFT-Utility Landscape with Blockchain Solutions for Enterprises and Governments to Tackle Real-World Problems

- Advertisement - -

BitMemoir, an NFT utility company by Beyond Imagination Technologies, is proud to announce the launch of its unique blockchain-based solutions on Polygon. The new platform is scaling up rapidly and gaining traction worldwide, with multiple users already at the trial stages.

The BitMemoir platform offers multiple significant use cases through a single platform, such as digital certificates/credentials, NFTs as souvenirs, dynamic NFTs, and NFT-based loyalty programs. Backed by revolutionary blockchain technology, the platform focuses primarily on negating the possibility of creating fake credentials or fudging the documents. An additional layer of verification depicts the credibility and reliability of the certificates/documents.

The platform is integrated with the BitWallet (non-custodial wallet), which is NFT friendly and creates a gallery of all NFTs by default.

BitMemoir, which also specializes in verified digital credentials for the educational field has already collaborated with institutions like Universidad Champagnat and the Association of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean for Integration (AUALCPI) to make this vision a reality. AUALCPI is an association of 87 universities, and under this collaboration, BitMemoir will be working with all the universities. BitMemoir has also tied up with various government bodies for solving NFT utilities in their workflows.

Mr. Nikhil Goyal, Founder and CEO of Beyond Imagination Technologies & BitMemoir

Nikhil Goyal, Founder and CEO of Beyond Imagination Technologies & BitMemoir, said, “With the launch of our BitMemoir platform, enterprises and government bodies worldwide will have access to a secure, reliable, and efficient solution to their NFT utility needs. For example, paper-based certificates can easily be tampered with. Thus, for a long time, institutions have been looking for a solution that can make their certification process secure and hassle-free, and finally, BitMemoir platform has provided them the solution to do that. We are extremely delighted to crack partnerships globally and hope it will prove win-win for both the parties.”

BitMemoir’s platform is already in use, and the company is seeing a significant increase in traction worldwide. With its unique features, the platform has the potential to revolutionize the way enterprises and government bodies issue and verify documents, making the process more secure, reliable, and hassle-free.

