BITA Hosts Successful 12th AGM, Announces New Leadership for 2026–2028

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The Bihar IT Association (BITA) successfully concluded its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Ambition Sresth Mall, Patna, marking a significant milestone in the association’s journey. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members and industry stakeholders, reflecting the growing strength of Bihar’s IT ecosystem.

Mr. Navin Gupta, President of FAIITA

The evening stood out as a perfect blend of legacy and forward-looking vision. A major highlight of the AGM was the presence of Mr. Navin Gupta, President of FAIITA, who was felicitated for his remarkable contribution to the national IT fraternity. Addressing the gathering, he shared valuable insights into the evolving technology landscape and emphasized the critical role of regional associations like BITA in driving India’s digital growth.

A key moment of the event was the formal leadership transition ceremony. Outgoing President Mr. Rajiv Agrawal was honoured for his dedicated service, while Mr. Shailesh Kumar was welcomed as the new President. The smooth transition reflected continuity, commitment, and a renewed vision for the association’s future.

New Leadership Team (2026–2028):

President: Shailesh Kumar

Immediate Past President: Rajiv Agrawal

Vice Presidents: Ravi Bhushan & Ajit Lakhmani

Secretary: Pramod Agrawal

Treasurer: Shobhit Gupta

Mentor: Navin Gupta

Executive Members: Mahesh Agarwal, Narayan Hisariya, Pradeep Agarwal, Ravi Tiwari, Amod Kumar, Kumar Muralidhar, Abhishek Bidasaria, Praveen Jaiswal, and Uttam Mullick.

With a dynamic leadership team in place, BITA aims to strengthen its role in supporting IT businesses, fostering collaboration, and contributing to the state’s growing digital economy.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BITA

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