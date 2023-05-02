Birlasoft Recognized by ISG as Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Worldwide and Americas

- Advertisement - -

Birlasoft Ltd. announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Birlasoft was among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category globally and for the Americas region based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2023 Global ISG Index™. This is the 12th consecutive quarter in which Birlasoft has received this recognition for Americas and the 10th time overall globally.

Now in its 82nd consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft

Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft said, “Birlasoft continues to play a pivotal role in helping customers challenge the norm and reap the benefits of digital and cloud technologies through its industry expertise, robust partnerships, and continuous investments in futuristic technologies. We are pleased to be a part of ISG’s Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Worldwide and Americas region. It is a testament of our commitment to provide greater value to our customers in their digital transformation journeys.”

Birlasoft enables enterprises to digitally transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, advisory and consulting, to increase their speed-to-market, grow their revenue and optimize the total cost of operations. The company continues to invest in new technologies relevant to customers across – Digital, Cloud, Data & Analytics, to enhance functional capabilities in desired verticals and focused industries.

Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG

“The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. “Birlasoft continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for Enterprise Digital and IT Services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”

