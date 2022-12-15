Birlasoft Recognized as a Rising Star in the ISG’s Digital Business Enablement

- Advertisement - -

Birlasoft Ltd , part of the USD 2.8 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group, and a global enterprise digital and I.T. services company, has been recognized as a Rising Star in Supply Chain Transformation in the ISG’s Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services Provider Lens Report 2022.

Birlasoft was recognized as a Rising Star for its deep expertise in the supply chain domain and for offering competitive consulting and IT services in transportation management, warehouse management and global trade management. Supply chains across the globe have come under severe duress in the last 2-3 years. To mitigate the impact, Birlasoft has created a range of frameworks and solutions for supply chain and transportation management that helps enterprises optimize processes and gain better business performance. Some of them include OTM Connectors, Cargo On-Track Solution and the Data System International (DSI) Mobility Application Platform.

The ISG Report also positioned Birlasoft as a Product Challenger in the Business Consulting Services and Customer Experience Services. In the Business Consulting Services, Birlasoft was recognized for enabling enterprises build new business models by using the existing capabilities across market opportunities. This highlights Birlasoft’s ability to help enterprises transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, advisory and consulting, with a focus on business process transformation, program management services and organizational change management.

In the Customer Services Experience, Birlasoft was recognized for its ability to deliver business model innovation, enabling enterprises to build competitive differentiation for the digital economy. It highlights Birlasoft’s customer-centric approach including real-time monitoring and measuring of various touchpoints that enhance the customer’s digital journey.

The report also identified Birlasoft as Market Challenger in the Digital Reality Services for offering strategy consulting, integration, and delivery services to support enterprises in integrating reality services. Birlasoft was identified for leveraging a comprehensive framework to deploy digital technologies such as IoT, machine learning, AI and advanced analytics to ensure a 360-degree immersive experience, while meeting business requirements and challenges.

Mr. Roop Singh, Chief Business Officer, Birlasoft

Roop Singh, Chief Business Officer, Birlasoft, said, “Digital transformation is now a necessity for enterprises across the globe. They are now focusing on moving from doing digital to being digital. At the same time, the ESG services are now being seen as a differentiator in the digital transformation services offered by providers.”

“We are delighted to be recognized as Rising Star in the ISG Report. We remain focused on delivering maximum value for our clients using digital technologies like IoT, robotics and data analytics to help businesses redesign the next-generation supply chain network,” added Roop.

Mr. Tarun Vaid, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens™

Tarun Vaid, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens™ said, “Birlasoft has strategically enhanced its digital service capabilities by combining its expertise of domain, enterprise and digital technologies and deeply engaging with clients’ needs and objectives. Such efforts help in providing accelerated digital transformation through next-generation experience driven by intelligent connected offerings and platforms.”

