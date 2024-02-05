Birlasoft Launches its Generative AI Platform Cogito

- Advertisement - -

Birlasoft Ltd introduces a comprehensive Generative AI platform Cogito. Birlasoft is part of the $2.9 bn CK Birla Group, which has over 35,000 employees and 49 manufacturing facilities globally.

Birlasoft Cogito has been strategically crafted to empower enterprises to revolutionize their businesses through Generative AI capabilities. This launch underscores the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions, to automate processes, generate innovative content, enhance decision-making, and boost overall business performance.

Mr. Selvakumaran Mannappan, Chief Operating Officer, Birlasoft

Mr. Selvakumaran Mannappan, Chief Operating Officer, Birlasoft said, “We are excited to introduce Birlasoft Cogito, our state-of-the-art Generative AI platform, designed to propel businesses into a new era of innovation and optimization. Birlasoft Cogito embodies our commitment to providing transformative solutions, leveraging decades of domain expertise and advanced technologies. With accelerators tailored for every stage of the enterprise GenAI journey, from exploration to implementation and scale, Birlasoft Cogito will enable businesses towards rapid innovation, improved productivity, and uncovering new opportunities. This marks a significant milestone in our continuous mission to deliver innovative Generative AI solutions supporting enterprises on their path to success and competitiveness.”

Key Capabilities of Birlasoft Cogito:

Enterprise Transformation: Birlasoft Cogito seamlessly enables holistic business transformation through the integration of innovative solutions, processes, and ideas. Organizations can devise roadmaps for operational improvement, adapt to market dynamics, and explore new growth avenues.

Business Optimization: Harnessing the power of AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning, Birlasoft Cogito elevates businesses in areas like supply chain management, customer behavior prediction, and product design improvement. The platform empowers data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement. Birlasoft Cogito streamlines and expedites the development and implementation of GenAI solutions for enterprises through pre-built tools, libraries, and frameworks. It offers robust support through comprehensive trainings, educational materials, tutorials, and documentation. Additionally, ongoing technical support and regular updates keep enterprises aligned with the latest developments and best practices in the Generative AI domain.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Birlasoft

