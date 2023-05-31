Birlasoft Launches bCloud+ to Enable Enterprises to Migrate their JD Edwards Workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

- Advertisement - -

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.8 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group,has launched bCloud+, an end-to-end solution to help enterprises migrate on-premises Oracle JD Edwards instances to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Birlasoft’s bCloud+ services offering architecture has been engineered to ensure smooth adoption of JD Edwards on OCI with minimal business disruption and ongoing maintenance of the JD Edwards instance. It also considers real production needs such as 24×7 support, network configuration, High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR).

The bCloud+ services help enterprises drive agility and reduce their IT spends through a simplified and predictable flat fee pricing structure, leading to reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). It guarantees 99.9% cloud infrastructure uptime and provides dependable cloud infrastructure and value-added services such as yearly tools upgrades, advanced monitoring, and system assessments by a certified CNC specialist. In addition, it includes OCI Base Database Service and an optional upgrade to Oracle Autonomous Database.

Customers moving JD Edwards to OCI benefit from increased performance, availability, and security, reporting up to 40% reduction in TCO. OCI provides over 100+ cloud services to extend and modernize all enterprise workloads from 41 cloud regions worldwide. The converged engine in Oracle Autonomous Database supports diverse data types, simplifying application development and deployment from modeling and coding to ETL, database optimization, and data analysis.

Birlasoft has successfully executed Oracle JD Edwards projects globally for over 25 years. With the Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise from Oracle, Birlasoft is recognized as a partner with the skills and demonstrated experience to build, deploy, run, and manage workloads in the Oracle Cloud.

Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft said, “Enterprise customers are embracing digital transformation and cloud adoption of their applications with ERP at the core of their ever-expanding business needs. Birlasoft empowers enterprises to unlock their true business potential by helping them to rapidly realize the return on investments, powered by streamlined processes and the latest technology infrastructure. The bCloud+ Services enables enterprises to reimagine their business with fully managed JD Edwards migration on OCI.”

David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle said, “Enterprises today are focusing on modernizing their businesses rapidly while maintaining the continuity of their mission-critical operations. The bCloud+ Services from Birlasoft will help enterprises move critical JD Edwards workloads to OCI by providing them with high performance cloud infrastructure and value-added services that ultimately lower the total cost of ownership.“

