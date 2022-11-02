Birlasoft is a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Application Development and Maintenance: U.S. 2022 Report

- Advertisement - -

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.8 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group, and a global enterprise digital and I.T. services company, has been recognized as a Leader in the U.S. for ‘Agile Application Development’ and ‘Continuous Testing Specialist’, in the ISG Provider LensNext-Gen Application Development and Maintenance Services Quadrant U.S. Report 2022.

This is the second consecutive year for Birlasoft to be positioned as a Leader in the ‘Agile Application Development’ by ISG Provider Lens. Birlasoft has been identified as a leader for it’s extensive experience with multiple incumbent and legacy solutions and environments, such as Infor, Oracle and SAP. It takes advantage of modern Agile, cloud, DevSecOps and platform-based practices and technologies to deliver rapid integration and modernization of client environments. Birlasoft combines a solid set of accelerators, frameworks and other IP with strong partnerships coupled with decades of experience and a sharp focus on multiple industries.

The ISG Report also recognized Birlasoft as a leader in ‘Continuous Testing Specialist’ for offering a wide range of testing services to enterprises across legacy and modern applications, data, business resiliency, and other resources and features, along with the modernization of testing tools and methodologies. Birlasoft has a proprietary tool that automates test environment creation, multiple accelerators, frameworks, tools and utilities, and more than 100 reusable testing assets. It has a testing practice that provides on-demand testing services. These offerings enable the enterprise to configure testing solutions that align closely with specific business needs.

Dharmender (DK) Kapoor, MD and CEO, Birlasoft

Dharmender (DK) Kapoor, MD and CEO, Birlasoft, said, “The Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) space is continuously evolving, where the demand for fast, responsive, feature-rich, stable and secure applications is driving the large digital transformation projects and engagements. At Birlasoft, we are committed to enabling enterprises drive innovative solutions at scale that enable them to experience business resilience and efficiency.”

Michael Dortch, Consulting Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens,

Michael Dortch, Consulting Lead Analyst, ISG Provider Lens, said, “Enterprises continue to pursue infrastructure modernization and digital transformation to achieve greater agility and business success. Birlasoft combines experience with legacy solutions, expertise with modern techniques such as Agile and DevOps, innovative IP, and talented, focused people to help its U.S. clients achieve next-generation application development and management.”

