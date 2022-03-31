Birlasoft Appraised at CMMI 2.0 Level 5

- Advertisement -

Birlasoft Ltd announced that it has been appraised at Maturity Level 5 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) 2.0 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at a Maturity Level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an “optimizing” level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

The appraisal is testimony to the organization’s efforts in achieving excellence in streamlining process improvements, encouraging a productive, efficient culture that decreases risks in software, product, and service development. The new CMMI Level 5 status is valid for a stipulated time frame.

Mr. Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK), Chief Delivery Officer, Birlasoft

On learning about the CMMI appraisal, Mr. Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK), Chief Delivery Officer, Birlasoft said, “We are delighted to be appraised for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC V2.0 at Maturity Level 5 and express our gratitude to the CMMI team. The successful implementation of CMMI practices will allow us to set new goals in our delivery excellence journey, comply with industry best practices, and facilitate enhanced customer experience.”

“This appraisal reiterates our focus on maintaining a quality culture within the organization and our capability to deliver enhanced business value to our customers. I express my heartfelt thanks to the internal teams who played a crucial role in this appraisal exercise. We will continue to support our customers and business stakeholders in this rapidly changing IT environment by transforming and improving our offerings and delivering unparalleled business value to them,” said Mr. Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK).

