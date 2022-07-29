Birlasoft adopts RISE With SAP to Migrate Their Digital Core to Cloud

- Advertisement - -

Increases focus on cloud adoption to help enterprises in their digital transformation journeys

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.8 billion diversified CK Birla Group, and a global enterprise digital and IT services company, has strengthened its relationship with SAP, by leveraging RISE with SAP to transform its digital landscape onto the cloud. With enterprises adopting a ‘Cloud-First’ strategy, this move will enable Birlasoft to accelerate their clients’ transformation journeys substantially.

A global SAP Partner, Birlasoft has successfully completed the entire migration from its SAP S/4HANA on-premises instance to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, within six months, across more than 20 countries where it has business operations. With the implementation of RISE with SAP, the company has streamlined and modernized its operations, to drive innovation across its business functions including chosen HR, Total Records, Cash management, Data services, integration services, and services for SAP deployment, in addition to the cloud edition of RISE with SAP.

Mr. Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK), Chief Delivery Officer, Birlasoft

Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK), Chief Delivery Officer, Birlasoft, said, “Birlasoft has relentlessly evolved with the times and need to steer enterprises towards digitizing themselves. The changing IT landscape over the past two years have provided ample motivation for enterprises to move on to the cloud faster. RISE with SAP has been the best way forward in that regard. I’m confident that this extended partnership will lead our business transformation journey and enable us to serve our stakeholders better.”

Mr. Anand Raisinghani, Vice President & Head – Professional Services, BFSI, Telecom & Media, SAP Indian Subcontinent

“RISE with SAP is core to our strategy as we accelerate our growth in the cloud. Partners like Birlasoft play a crucial role of change agents who create momentum by transforming businesses across industry and size,” said Anand Raisinghani, Vice President & Head – Professional Services, BFSI, Telecom & Media, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “The joint alignment between Birlasoft and SAP will help our customers embrace agility, flexibility and productivity in their day-to-day operations and performance on the cloud.”

Cloud adoption and acceleration are an integral part of Birlasoft’s Digitalization Strategy and RISE with SAP provides better operational efficiencies, including seamless multi-cloud connectivity. Birlasoft helps enterprises globally to increase their speed-to-market, grow their revenue and reduce the total cost of operations. It also helps benchmark business performance with best-in-class KPIs, templatized industry solutions aligned with RISE with SAP for focused industry verticals and Proprietary Intelligent Automation Platform tailored to outcome-based support and services. In addition, it helps focus on program execution following the Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control approach to stay lean and ensure fast and agile implementations.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.