Bird AI launches three new exciting communication devices to support a hybrid environment

Bird AI, a global collaborative technology company, has announced the launch of three products in its portfolio namely, BirdHub 4K, Doodle C1 & BrightClass ITS, with an effort to bring innovative and intelligent communication tools to make meetings and classes smarter, collaborative, and enhancing teamwork. The three AI-based communication devices are designed with exciting specifications and features catering to the needs of corporate employees and students operating in hybrid or remote models. Bird AI has participated at InfoComm India, biggest audio-visual event of the country and stolen the show with more than 800 AV partners and end customers exploring their new launches and other next-generation AI collaboration solutions showcased at their booth E 30.

The company has emphasized on improving the current suboptimal collaboration experience that are cumbersome and one-way via their wide range of next-gen collaboration products that can be used in the flexible workspaces like meeting rooms, huddle & focus rooms, work desks etc. and in classrooms.

BirdHub is an all-in-one wireless interactive video collaboration solution with built-in compute that eliminates the need to use any PC. BirdHub is also the industry’s first product with a built-in 3D sensing camera that converts any display, monitor or TV into a high-performance touchscreen. It has a built-in 4K camera & mic array system with neural processing engine that allow members to see, hear, and share information with each other as if they were in the same room. The built-in collaborative app suite allows participants to start & control the meeting from their own device without connecting any cables. This makes the current state of plug & play meeting technology obsolete and brings no plug, just play i.e., wireless trigger capability to meetings.

Doodle C1, on the other hand, is designed for content capture purposes and can convert any chalkboard or whiteboard into a digital board. Some of its unique features include a single cable solution, sharing via any video conferencing application, works with any kind of board among many other features.

Whereas, BrightClass Integrated Teaching System (ITS) is an all-in-one device developed to enhance the learning experience of the students in-class and after class. It caters to the three core principles of education – effective instructions, continuous learning, and personalized guidance. Powered by a hexacore 3.2 ARM processor with a built-in GPU as well as a dedicated AI neural engine that offers lightning-fast computing and responsive touch capabilities, the product comes loaded with Android 9.0 and offers features such as wireless casting, digital teaching tools, curated content, a communication wall, an attendance portal, among many other features.

Mr. Nishant Rajawat, CEO & Co-Founder of Bird AI

“At Bird AI, we have always been focused on building products and solutions powered with advanced technology to support in making the hybrid or remote working experience an interactive and collaborative experience for both employees and students. The global pandemic phase has made all of us realize the importance of connectivity and we are very proud to expand our state-of-the-art solutions in the Indian market. Also, these products have been priced keeping in mind the usage of the devices, and believe that these products will also cater to tier II and III regions,” added Mr. Nishant Rajawat, CEO & Co-Founder of Bird AI.

Teamwork is the secret to productivity, which is why all three of these products have been created with collaboration experience and effectiveness as the core. Whether used in a workplace or a classroom, all these devices have intelligent communication and collaborative tools to increase meeting efficiency and outcomes. With a wide range of products and quickly developing market niches, Bird AI is one of the world’s fastest-growing Intelligent Collaboration tech start-ups today. Within just one year, the company has expanded its presence in more than 20 countries across three continents, and they have won numerous prestigious awards.

