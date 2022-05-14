BIOSTAR-Z 590 & Z-490 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS-LATEST FLAGSHIP EXCITING NEW FUNCTIONALITY

- Advertisement -

Biostar announces the launch of their latest Z590 VALKYRIE & RACING Z490GTA EVO series motherboard range that is designed for all purposes, easily capable of handling the best hardware in the toughest use cases.

Z590 VALKYRIE series motherboard

Enthusiast grade motherboards – Launched in two versions with two different form factors, the Z590 VALKYRIE (ATX) and the Z590I VALKYRIE (Mini-ITX) both carries a fully armoured cover design resonating with BIOSTAR’s goal of producing a premium flagship motherboard range that adds form, functionality and the wow factor to their product range

Design brings sleek design elements – With passive cooling capability to the mix, and the use of gold and pink accents showcases a powerful yet royal outlook making the new VALKYRIE motherboard range fresh and extremely swoon worthy.

Fast speed– With features like PCIe 4.0 which is 2x times faster than the older PCIe 3.0 and supports a bandwidth of 16GT/s bit rate, the Z590 VALKYRIE stands above its competitors by both style and technology.

RACING Z490 series motherboard

Sleek Design – The RACING Series is BIOSTAR’s top of the line premium flagship motherboards in the 400 series family with its sleek, sporty design and high-end build quality equipped with some of the latest tech.

Ensures longer component lifespan – The RACING Z490GTA EVO and RACING Z490GTA motherboards come with some of the most anticipated upgrades such as the capability to run up to 128GB of RAM and PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s) with support for Intel® Optane™ memory and the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard features an industry first 16-phase PWM design capable of delivering extremely efficient hardware power regulation and ensures longer component lifespan

CLOCK SPEEDS– Additionally, the Z490 series comes with a new BIOS interface with an EZ mode to make on the fly adjustments to the system painless and intuitive and has the capability to overclock the memory modules up-to 4400+ of boost clock speeds

These motherboards are ideal for users looking to install the best hardware into their new gaming rig or editing system.

