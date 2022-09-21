BIOSTAR X670E VALKYRIE Ryzen 7000 Compatible High-End Motherboard

- Advertisement - -

Biostar X670E Valkyrie motherboard is equipped with the new AM5 socket from AMD and features AMD’s flagship X670E chipset for the next generation of Ryzen 7000 processors, which enables PCIe 5.0 support for graphics and storage solutions. This new motherboard will be Biostar’s flagship for the AMD 600 series platform. Other features include 2.5 Gbps Ethernet via a Realtek chip, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, six SATA 3 ports, one rear and one front header for USB Type-C Gen 3.2 2×2 (20 Gbps) ports, as well as Realtek based audio and a pair of ARGB headers. The board also has a debug LED and a few buttons and switches for resetting the CMOS, and powering the board on. The motherboard also supports up to four sticks of DDR5 memory at 5600 MHz plus.

Specifications

Supports Ryzen 7000 series processors (AM5)

AMD X670 Chip Architecture

Supports DDR5 Memory

Support AMD EXPO Technology (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) & XMP

22 Phase & 105A Dr.MOS Power Design

2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 1 PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

6 SATA3, 2 M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 2 M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

Graphics Output Options: HDMI 2.1 & Display 1.4

1 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, 9 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

Realtek ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Gold Audio Caps

Intel I225V 2.5G Ethernet LAN Chip

Supports SMART BIOS UPDATE button & SMART BIOS UPDATE USB port

W-MOS + N-MOS with pipe design

Southbridge heatsink

M.2 Heatsink and audio cover

