BIOSTAR Redefines the Future of Edge AI, Smart Solutions, and Gaming Tech in 2025

BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, storage devices, and IPC solutions, continues to push boundaries in the tech space. NCN Magazine caught up with Mr. Kevin Cheng, Marketing Manager, BIOSTAR, for an exclusive look at their 2025 lineup—featuring edge AI, industrial solutions, motherboards, and gaming hardware—designed to deliver top-tier performance, reliability, and affordability.

Unveiling Next-Gen Edge AI Solutions

At the forefront of BIOSTAR’s showcase are their EdgeComp systems — representing the brand’s focus on high-performance edge AI computing. BIOSTAR introduced models like the EdgeComp B760T-M1 and EdgeComp B850MT-H1, developed in collaboration with DEEPX, a prominent Korean AI technology company. These systems boast the capability to handle up to 200 real-time AI video detection channels, proving essential for security, traffic monitoring, and automation.

For customers without pre-trained AI models, BIOSTAR offers a solution in the EdgeComp N97-MX3, integrated with MemryX’s powerful AI engine. This system supports on-device learning, enabling users to build their own edge-based AI assistants and language models without relying on cloud-based infrastructures — ensuring data security and low-latency communication.

AI for Real-World Applications: Detection, Automation, and Control

BIOSTAR demonstrated three AI task forces tailored for diverse industries:

Position Detection : Real-time indoor tracking and automation systems.

: Real-time indoor tracking and automation systems. Traffic Analysis : Identification of buses, motorcycles, pedestrians, and more — all processed simultaneously.

: Identification of buses, motorcycles, pedestrians, and more — all processed simultaneously. Language Model Integration: Supporting smart assistant development using localized models for private, secure edge AI environments.

These systems enable automation for construction sites, reduce human dependency in surveillance, and boost overall workplace efficiency.

Industrial Motherboards for Smart Manufacturing

BIOSTAR further solidifies its role in the industrial segment with robust motherboard solutions designed for automation, smart manufacturing, and embedded applications. Highlights include:

BIW88-AHS with ECC memory support for highly accurate data processing.

with for highly accurate data processing. BIQ87-AHS and BIQ67-AHP , geared for smart manufacturing and enterprise systems.

and , geared for smart manufacturing and enterprise systems. BIH61-AHA , ideal for compact systems.

, ideal for compact systems. BIELK-IHT , a mini IPS model powered by Intel SLC technology .

, a mini IPS model powered by . BITWL-150, a compact fanless embedded board supporting HDR, PCIe, USB, and Wi-Fi modules — perfect for dusty or low-maintenance environments.

BIOSTAR also introduced EdgeComp MW-B670, a powerful server-grade solution for intensive edge AI applications, along with SBCs for HMI, kiosks systems, and post fix tanks.

Expanding Into EV and Smart Cities

BIOSTAR is now stepping into EV infrastructure, providing motherboard support for electric vehicle chargers. Their smart solutions span across:

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Retail

Smart Cities

This wide scope of innovation demonstrates how BIOSTAR is using its tech ecosystem to enhance various industries, improving operational efficiency, and powering future-ready infrastructure.

BIOSTAR Motherboards: From Flagships to Entry-Level

A key highlight was BIOSTAR’s comprehensive range of Intel and AMD motherboards, tailored to cater to all segments — from DIY PC builders to professional creators and gamers.

Flagship & Gaming Series:

Z890 Valkyrie – High-end gaming motherboard featuring 3 PCIe 5.0 slots and 5 M.2 slots .

– High-end gaming motherboard featuring and . Z890A-Silver – Designed with aesthetics in mind for creators and designers.

AMD Mid-Range Heroes:

B850M-Silver & B850MT-E Pro – Equipped with 14-phase power and built for performance stability .

& – Equipped with and built for . B840MT-E , B650MT , A620MS-E , and A620MHC – Balance performance with affordability.

, , , and – Balance performance with affordability. A520MHP – A market favorite in the entry-level segment.

RGB & Overclocking Ready:

Models like B860MT2-E DJ, B860M-Silver, and B860MT-E Pro include RGB LED functions, Wi-Fi support, and high-speed DDR5 compatibility, delivering overclocking up to 8000 MT/s on affordable setups.

BIOSTAR Graphics Cards: Built for Gamers and Creators

BIOSTAR impressed gaming enthusiasts with a powerful lineup of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards, ideal for AAA gaming, VR, and content creation:

AMD Radeon Series:

RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT – Designed for high-end gaming and professional tasks.

& – Designed for high-end gaming and professional tasks. RX 7800 XT & RX 7700 XT – Great for ultra-fast gameplay and 4K streaming.

& – Great for ultra-fast gameplay and 4K streaming. RX 7600 OC – Perfect for budget-conscious gamers who still crave performance.

NVIDIA GeForce Series:

RTX 4080, 4060Ti, and 4060 – Optimized for AI-assisted gaming and real-time ray tracing.

BIOSTAR announced future expansion into RTX 50 series and AMD 9000 series, signaling their commitment to staying ahead of the performance curve.

Storage & Memory: Reliable, Fast, and Stylish

BIOSTAR’s M800 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD offers lightning-fast data access for both gamers and professionals. For system builders, BIOSTAR’s memory modules now include:

DDR4 Gaming X with RGB – Designed for gaming rigs.

– Designed for gaming rigs. DDR5 Gaming X RGB – With stylish housing and advanced performance.

– With stylish housing and advanced performance. Standard DDR4 and DDR5 – For general computing and commercial use.

Conclusion: BIOSTAR Powers the Future — From Industry to Gaming

BIOSTAR’s 2025 roadmap is rich with innovation, spanning from AI-powered industrial systems to elite gaming hardware. With a mission to empower smart cities, smart retail, and manufacturing, the brand continues to deliver scalable, secure, and affordable technology. Their motherboards, edge AI platforms, graphics cards, and memory solutions are a testament to BIOSTAR’s holistic vision — making cutting-edge computing accessible for every user segment.

As Mr. Kevin Cheng eloquently presents, BIOSTAR is not just building products, they are building the future of intelligent computing.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BIOSTAR

