BIOSTAR INTRODUCES THE BRAND NEW MiNi PRO SERIES MP-J4125 SYSTEM

BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today introduces the new MiNi PRO Series MP-J4125 prebuilt desktop workstation.

BIOSTAR introduces a brand new lineup of prebuilt workstations designed to suit many industrial and casual applications with ease. Dubbed the MiNi PRO series product line, their new MP-J4125 system brings another prominent option for users looking for a prebuilt cost-efficient workstation. With solid performance and added quality assurance from BIOSTAR branding, this little workstation comes in handy for OEM/ODM /Gaming PC, Business computer, POS/Remote, Industrial Automation, Smart Facilities, Network, and Telecom use.

Powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 Processor, seated on a BIOSTAR J4125NHU motherboard, the new MP-J4125 system inherently delivers exceptional performance to its applied use. With the support of up to 8 GB Dual Channel DDR4 RAM with 2400 Max clock speed and integrated video that supports DX12 and 4K resolution via HDMI port, the new MP-J4125 system is highly reliable for multiple operations. Powered by a 60W power adapter and a solid fanless chassis design, the small footprint of the new MP-J4125 MiNi PRO system helps users maintain a sleek, low-noise workspace.

Additionally, the MP-J4125 MiNi PRO system supports SATA III (6Gb/s) and M.2 (M Key) for storage and can be configured with BIOSTAR is SSD lineup as an added benefit for users that want a hassle-free plug and play system.

To conclude, the MP-J4125 MiNi PRO system from BIOSTAR is a great choice for users looking for a prebuilt system that needs less space, is upgradeable, and comes from a brand reputed for long-lasting, durable products.

