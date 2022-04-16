BIOSTAR Announces their Authorized Online Merchant Authentication System

- Advertisement -

BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, announces the launch of their authorized online merchant authentication system.

After assessing the market to provide their consumers with a better product purchasing experience, BIOSTAR launches a brand new feature that provides consumers a safe, convenient shopping environment when buying any BIOSTAR product online.

BIOSTAR is new authorized merchant authentication system is a foolproof solution to reduce the risk of consumers getting tangled with counterfeit, bad-quality products. By identifying BIOSTAR is official mark as shown here and the authorization code given to the seller by BIOSTAR, consumers can avoid the hassles of being fooled by counterfeit products and ensure their consumer rights when it comes to comprehensive after-sale warranty and other related services.

BIOSTAR further highlights that products purchased from unofficial channels will not be covered by the product warranty service provided by them and that they are not liable for any losses and damages caused by purchasing BIOSTAR products outside of officially authorized merchants. BIOSTAR always works hard to protect the rights and interests of consumers and ensures the best products and the highest quality aftersale services in the industry. If you have any questions, please visit the BIOSTAR official website.

