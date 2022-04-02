BIOSTAR Announces iMiner 660MX8D2 PRE-BUILT MINING SYSTEM ETH hash rate 248 MH/s

- Advertisement -

Biostar is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, gaming motherboards, SSD, graphics cards, industrial computing systems, has launched iMiner 660MX8D2 PRE-BUILT MINING SYSTEM ETH hash rate 248 MH/s

The iMiner A588X8D2 system supports most major cryptocurrencies, such as ETH, ETC, RVN, ERG, Etc, further opening up a viable path for even inexperienced users to start a crypto mining operation without all the hassles of sorting out and assembling the hardware. Furthermore, BIOSTAR guarantees availability in large quantities for any interested parties. It is a great opportunity for mining enthusiasts and professionals to get their hands on professionally assembled mining equipment in bulk.

The Easiest Way to Mine Cryptocurrency- Plug and mine, 8x AMD RX6600M GPUs inside, Blockchain grade hardware design supports major crypto currencies, such as ETH, ETC, RVN, and ERG…etc. It supports Win10, HiveOS and Linux ETH hash rate 248 MH/s (±5%)

Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major motherboard supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, equipment, global marketing research as well as R&D. With a constant emphasis on quality, BIOSTAR always seeks to improve beyond better and race to the future. loT, crypto mining equipment, healthcare solutions and motor start battery.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429