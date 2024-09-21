BIOSTAR Aims to be a Leading Player in the Indian Market with Expanded Presence In e-tailer, SI, iCafe and Industrial PC Sectors

- Advertisement -

In an interaction with NCN, Ms. Anny Hsu, Sr. Territory Manager for Sale and Marketing, Biostar Microtech Int’l Corp, shares their company’s product policy and plans for the Indian and global markets.

Could you provide an overview of the key products and solutions BIOSTAR currently offers in the market?

BIOSTAR is a leading brand of PC hardware and IPC solutions, offering a diverse range of products that include:

Motherboards: BIOSTAR motherboards are known for their stability, durability, and performance, catering to a wide range of users from gamers to enterprise solutions. The flagship product: X870E VALKYRIE for AMD, and Z790 VALKYRIE for Intel platform.

Graphics Cards: BIOSTAR graphics cards deliver exceptional visual performance, designed for gamers, creators, and professionals. Our solutions focus on high-performance computing and power efficiency. The flagship product: Radeon RX7900XTX for AMD, and Arc A750OC for Intel platform.

Solid-State Drives: BIOSTAR SSDs, including SATA and PCIe M.2 solutions, provide fast data transfer speeds and reliability, suitable for personal and enterprise applications, ensuring efficient and durable storage solutions. The flagship product: S160L for SATA III, and M800 for M.2.

Memory Modules: BIOSTAR memory modulessuch as DDR4 and DDR5enhance system speed and performance, ideal for gaming and complex computing tasks.

AIoT: Our AIoT solutions combine edge AI technology with IoT platforms, creating smarter, more connected devices across smart homes, industries, and healthcare.

Industrial PC Solutions: BIOSTAR offers durable and customizable industrial PC motherboards and systems designed for challenging environments. These solutions are ideal for long-term use in manufacturing, automation, digital signage, and HMI technology.

What new products have you recently launched for the gaming segment?

We recently launched motherboards: X870E VALKYRIE; and graphics cards: Intel: Arc A750OC, AMD: RX7600OC.



How did BIOSTAR perform over the last year in terms of growth rate, market share, and overall revenue in India and globally?

Last year, BIOSTAR achieved strong growth, with increase globally and growth in India, driven by demand for channel motherboards and SI business. BIOSTAR’s market share expanded, especially in India’s gaming and system integrator sectors, where trust in our reliable products quality and customer services. Our key milestones include expanding our new Intel and AMD platforms, and receiving industry recognition for gaming motherboards, SI, and iCafe business. Increased R&D led to the successful launch of next-gen AMD AM5 motherboards, enhancing BIOSTAR’s position in global markets.

Could you elaborate on your supply chain model in India, the strategies you employ to maintain inventory and meet the demand?

BIOSTAR ensures efficient distribution through strategic partnerships with distributors and resellers, supported by robust logistics networks. We employ data-driven inventory management to align stock levels with market demand and adjust supply accordingly. Regular communication with clients and partners and streamlined order processing further enhance distribution efficiency, ensuring timely delivery and availability of products across various regions. This effort helps us maintain optimal inventory levels and meet market demands effectively.

How do you educate, train, and motivate your channel partners and distributors?

BIOSTAR educates and trains channel and SI partners through comprehensive sales kits, instruction guide, and hands-on product training course. To motivate and strengthen relationships, we provide incentive programs, including performance-based rewards, co-marketing bundle program, branding giveaways and exclusive access to new product information.

What are the key strategic goals and growth areas for the next 2 years?

In the coming 2 years, BIOSTAR aims to be a leading player in the Indian market, with expanded presence in e-tailer, SI, iCafe and, industrial PCs sectors. Key strategic goals include enhancing local distribution networks, increasing market share through targeted marketing, and launching innovative new AI PC motherboards tailored to the increased needs for gen-AI computing. We also plan to strengthen partnerships and invest in R&D to drive growth and meet customer demands.

What are the major challenges BIOSTAR faces and what opportunities do you see in the Indian market?

Challenges: BIOSTAR might face intense market competition and fluctuating market demandin the diverse market.

Opportunities: Expected growth can be driven by expanding in the edge AI PCtrend, leveraging the increasing demand for high-performance CPU+NPU and gen-AIapplications. Enhancing local partnerships and adapting products to meet regional preferences offer another significant potential.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BIOSTAR

