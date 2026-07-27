Bhanzu Partners with NODWIN Gaming and Rusk Media to Launch India’s First-Ever Math Bee Reality Championship

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Bhanzu, the global math-learning platform, has partnered with NODWIN Gaming and Rusk Media to launch Math Bee, India’s first large-scale, reality-show-style mathematics championship for students in Grades 7, 8 and 9. Designed to reimagine how young learners engage with mathematics, the initiative transforms academic excellence into a national entertainment event, combining competition, storytelling and digital engagement on an unprecedented scale.

Far beyond a conventional mathematics competition, Math Bee introduces an entirely new format where students compete before celebrity hosts and judges in a professionally produced OTT series. The championship seeks to make mathematical thinking aspirational, celebrating intelligence with the excitement, scale and visibility typically associated with mainstream sporting and entertainment events.

The nationwide competition is free to enter and open to all students across India studying in Grades 7–9. Students will participate in digital qualifier rounds through Bhanzu’s MathUp App, with the top performers progressing through virtual bootcamps before earning a place on the televised championship. The winner will be crowned India’s First Math Bee Champion, with exciting rewards for the rest.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Neelakantha Bhanu, Founder of Bhanzu, World’s Fastest Human Calculator said, “For generations, mathematics has been viewed as a subject of fear rather than enjoyment. Math Bee is designed to fundamentally change that perception by bringing mathematics into the mainstream of popular culture. We want every child to experience the excitement of solving problems, competing with the country’s brightest minds and discovering that mathematics is not just an academic subject, but a superpower that shapes the future.”

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming

“Math is fun because it is not just about getting the right answer. It is about spotting a pattern, trying something unexpected and finding a smarter way through a problem. That instinct to look at a challenge and ask, ‘How do we figure this out?’ is something we understand very well at NODWIN. Through esports and live events, we have seen what happens when people come together to think on their feet and find a way forward when the obvious answer is not enough. Math Bee takes that thinking and puts it on a live stage, where students from across India can compete, solve problems in real time and show us how their minds work. Somewhere on that stage could be a future innovator, entrepreneur or problem-solver who has simply not yet found the problem or platform that gets them going,” said NODWIN Gaming, Co-founder & MD, Mr. Akshat Rathee.

Unlike traditional examinations that focus on rote learning, Math Bee rewards logical thinking, creativity, speed and problem-solving under pressure. The initiative reflects Bhanzu’s broader mission to reduce math anxiety, build confidence and curiosity among young learners through engaging, technology-enabled experiences.

The competition begins with four nationwide digital qualifier rounds scheduled for July 26, August 2, August 9 and August 16, allowing students multiple opportunities to improve their best score and national ranking. The top 500 participants will qualify for an exclusive virtual bootcamp led by Neelakantha Bhanu, after which the top 200 students will be selected to compete in the Math Bee reality show.

Schools participating in the initiative benefit from nationwide visibility, digital recognition and the opportunity to showcase their students on a national platform, while students gain access to exciting prizes and a unique opportunity to compete alongside some of India’s brightest young mathematical minds. The brochure also highlights the multi-stage format – from qualifiers and bootcamp to the televised championship – and emphasises nationwide exposure for schools and students.

Registrations are now open through the MathUp App on Android and iOS.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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