BGMI – NAYE KHILADI Powered by KRAFTON India Esports Heads into Grand Finals; Top 16 Teams Set for the Ultimate Showdown

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NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading gaming and esports company, announced the finalists of BGMI: NAYE KHILADI powered by KRAFTON India Esports, its grassroots-focused Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament designed to discover and elevate the next generation of esports talent.

Built around the spirit of #AbTeriBaari, the tournament has brought together aspiring players and emerging teams from across the country, providing them with an opportunity to compete on a national stage and take their first step towards professional esports.

Following weeks of intense competition, the field has now narrowed to the Top 16 teams, who will compete in the Grand Finals from July 24–26, 2026. These teams have successfully navigated a highly competitive tournament structure, emerging from a player pool of more than 8,000 registered competitors who began their journey through BGMI’s in-game qualification system.

The Grand Finalists are ESPORT SOCIAL, Troy Tamilan Esports, HEXVORA, Team Free Agents, 7Gods Esports, Reignite Esports, X4RCE, Zero Ark Official, BLD Esports, Aura X Esports, DCxSCR Esports, K9Esports, Thunder Gods Esports, Team ACS, Santa Godsent, and Team ERA ESPORTS.

The road to the Grand Finals has been a true test of consistency and skill. Following the in-game qualification phase, the top 1,024 teams advanced to Round 1 and competed across 64 groups. The competition then narrowed to 256 teams in Round 2, before culminating in the Semifinals featuring the country’s top 32 teams. Following four days of intense competition, the top 16 teams have now secured their place in the tournament’s final stage.

The Grand Finals will take place from July 24–26, with all 16 teams competing across 18 matches over three days. A total of six matches will be played each day, with teams battling across Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar. Every placement and elimination will contribute towards the overall leaderboard, with the team finishing at the top after all 18 matches will be crowned the inaugural BGMI: NAYE KHILADI champion and receive the lion’s share of the INR 10 lakh prize pool.

All Grand Finals matches will be broadcast live on the NODWIN Gaming YouTube and KICK channels, allowing fans across the country to witness the final chapter of the tournament and follow the journey of India’s next generation of BGMI talent.

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming said,”When we launched BGMI: NAYE KHILADI, our goal was to create meaningful opportunities for aspiring players and provide a pathway for emerging talent to break into competitive esports. The response from the community and the level of competition we’ve witnessed throughout the tournament has been incredibly encouraging. The 16 teams that have reached the Grand Finals have earned their place through skill, consistency and determination, and we’re excited to see who rises above the competition to become the first-ever BGMI: NAYE KHILADI champion. More importantly, this tournament has reinforced the incredible depth of grassroots talent that exists within India’s BGMI ecosystem.”

From thousands of hopeful competitors to the final 16 teams, BGMI: NAYE KHILADI continues to embody the spirit of #AbTeriBaari. As the Grand Finals approach, the tournament stands as a testament to the growing strength of India’s grassroots esports ecosystem and the opportunities available to the next generation of players.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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