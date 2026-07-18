BGMI – NAYE KHILADI Powered by KRAFTON India Esports Enters Semifinals; Top 32 Teams Battle for a Place in the Grand Finals

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NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading gaming and esports company, announced the commencement of the Semifinals stage of BGMI: NAYE KHILADI powered by KRAFTON India Esports, its grassroots-focused Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament designed to discover and elevate the next generation of esports talent.

Built around the spirit of #AbTeriBaari, the tournament has witnessed participation from aspiring players and emerging teams from across the country, all competing for a chance to make their mark on India’s competitive BGMI ecosystem.

Following the completion of the qualification stages, the tournament has now narrowed down to the Top 32 teams, who will compete in the Semifinals from July 18 to July 21, 2026. The Semifinals will feature four groups comprising eight teams each, with the top two teams from every group advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Out of more than 8,000 registered competitors who participated through BGMI’s in-game qualification system, the field has been narrowed down to the top 1,024 teams, each earning their place through consistent performances in Classic Ranked matches.

Following the qualification phase, the top 1,024 teams entered Round 1 and competed across 64 groups. The competition subsequently narrowed to 256 teams in Round 2, who battled across 16 groups for a place in the Semifinals. With only the top two teams from each group advancing, the field has now been reduced to the final 32 teams competing for a spot in the Grand Finals.

The 32 teams competing in the Semifinals have been divided into four groups of eight teams each.

Group A comprises HEXVORA, Team Obsidian, Team H4K, Autobotz Esports, ESPORT SOCIAL, SUSPICIOUS7H, TEAM ASCEND, and iQOO8BIT.

Group B comprises Aura X Esports, Troy Tamilan Esports, Oishani Esports, 7Gods Esports, OR OFFICIAL, TEAM ACS, TeamRedXross, and TEAM ERA ESPORTS.

Group C comprises Raspators Esports, DCxSCR Esports, JMS ESPORTS, WINDGOD ESPORTS, REIGNITE ESPORTS, Lords Official, 4 MECHANICAL GODS, and Team Free Agents.

Group D comprises WHITE RAVEN, BLD Esports, Zero Ark Official, K9Esports, Prominence Esports, X4RCE, THUNDER GODS ESPORTS, and Santa Godsent.

Over the course of four days, the teams will compete across six matches each day from July 18–21, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the next stage. The competition will ultimately narrow down to the Top 16 teams, who will battle in the grand finals.

All matches from the Semifinals will be broadcast live on the NODWIN Gaming YouTube and KICK channel, giving fans an opportunity to follow the journey of India’s emerging BGMI talent as they compete for a share of the INR 10 lakh prize pool and the coveted BGMI: NAYE KHILADI title.

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming said, “BGMI: NAYE KHILADI was created with a simple objective – to give aspiring players a genuine opportunity to compete, get noticed, and begin their journey towards professional esports. The quality of competition we’ve witnessed so far has been incredibly encouraging and reflects the depth of talent that exists within India’s BGMI community. As we enter the Semifinals, we’re excited to see which teams rise to the occasion and take the next step towards becoming the country’s next esports stars.”

From thousands of hopeful competitors to the final 32 teams, BGMI: NAYE KHILADI continues to showcase the potential of India’s grassroots esports ecosystem. As the race towards the Grand Finals intensifies, the tournament remains a celebration of ambition, opportunity, and the belief that every champion starts somewhere.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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