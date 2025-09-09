BGCS and BGMS league stages conclude; rising stars set to meet pros in the playoffs

- Advertisement -

Following 20 days of high-octane esports action, the league stages of the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS) 2025 and the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 have officially concluded. The results now set the stage for the highly anticipated Playoffs on September 9, where India’s rising esports stars will take on established pros for a coveted spot in the Semi-Finals and ultimately the Grand Finals of India’s most-watched esports event.

In the final week of BGCS 2025, where 16 teams battled for glory, Nebula Esports, qualifiers from the OnePlus Campus Dominate initiative, topped the table with 222 points. They were followed by Sinewy Esports in second with 213 points, Team Versatile in third with 201 points, and Team H4K in fourth with 163 points. All four teams have secured qualification for the BGMS 2025 Playoffs. As the official amateur feeder league into BGMS, BGCS has not only spotlighted emerging talent but also provided a competitive pathway into India’s premier esports stage.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN® Gaming

“With the introduction of BGCS this year, our aim was to create a structured pathway for emerging gamers to transition into the professional BGMI esports ecosystem. It is particularly encouraging to see that the winning team qualified through the nationwide collegiate qualifiers by OnePlus, and it has been inspiring to witness all participating teams showcase their skills and earn their opportunity to compete at the next level. This is precisely the kind of platform NODWIN Gaming, together with our partners set out to create, to identify and nurture the next generation of esports talent,” said Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

Meanwhile, in BGMS 2025, 24 of the nation’s top BGMI teams competed in 56 matches each. At the end of an intense league stage, Team Revenant XSpark finished on top with 557 points, closely followed by Team SouL with 551 points. Gods Reign claimed third place with 533 points, while NoNx Esports secured fourth with 529 points. These top four teams have earned direct qualification to the BGMS Grand Finals, scheduled from September 12 to 14.

The road to the finals continues as the bottom 12 teams from the BGMS League Stage advance to the Playoffs, where they will be joined by the top four BGCS squads. The top eight teams from the Playoffs will then move into the BGMS Semi-Finals from September 10 to 11, competing alongside the 5th to 12th placed teams from the BGMS League Stage. From there, the top 12 semi-finalists will join the four directly qualified teams in the BGMS Grand Finals, where 16 teams will battle it out for the crown and a major share of the INR 1.5 crore prize pool.

Season 4 of BGMS continues to be supported by OnePlus as the Title Sponsor and Official Smartphone Partner, with Android returning as Co-Title Sponsor and TVS Motor Company entering its third consecutive year. The tournament also sees the presence of Red Bull in its second year, along with the debut of Duolingo English Test as Official Learning Partner, Swiggy as Official Food Delivery Partner, and Bisleri as Official Hydration Partner.

The BGMS Season 4 Playoffs will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and on JioHotstar from September 9 to 11, airing during prime-time from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, making it the only esports tournament in India with national television presence.

