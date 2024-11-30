Beyond Visible Light Technologies Survey: Technology Adoption And Usage – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

Traditional cameras, which rely solely on visible light, have limitations in their ability to monitor and detect in challenging conditions such as darkness, fog, or other visual obstructions. To overcome these limitations, the industry is increasingly adopting non-visible light perception technologies such as thermal imaging, radar, x-ray and audio.

By tapping into the non-visible light spectrum, these technologies enhance monitoring capabilities by detecting heat signatures, movement and details that would otherwise go unnoticed. This not only enhances security applications, such as surveillance in complete darkness or adverse weather, but also opens up new opportunities in fields like healthcare, industrial inspection, and environmental monitoring.

To further explore the adoption of these advanced technologies, asmag.com and Hikvision have partnered up to conduct a survey examining the deployment and full potential of four key non-visible light technologies: thermal imaging, audio, x-ray, and millimeter radar.

Key findings

Thermal imaging and audio lead in non-visible light tech deployment

Survey data shows that thermal imaging (72%) and audio technology (57%) are the most widely deployed technologies by respondents, followed by X-ray technology (31%) and millimeter radar technology (29%).

Audio technology has become a valuable component of security applications, and recent advancements have further expanded its capabilities. The transition to IP-based audio solutions has facilitated integration with existing surveillance systems, enhancing communication and sound warnings. Moreover, the incorporation of two-way audio into surveillance cameras has enabled real-time interaction with individuals in the field.

While X-ray and radar technologies are gaining traction, their adoption rates remain lower than thermal and audio solutions. Factors such as cost, complexity and regulatory restrictions may contribute to this. As these challenges are addressed and technological advancements continue, we can anticipate further growth in the adoption of X-ray and radar in various sectors.

Customer demand alignment with current market deployment

Customer demand seems to align closely with the technologies being offered, especially for thermal imaging and audio solutions. Survey data shows that thermal imaging has the highest level of inquiries, with 15% of respondents indicating that they are always asked about it, 24% often and 39% sometimes. Similarly, audio technology also sees strong demand, with 16% reporting that it was always requested and 24% often. These figures suggest that the market is effectively meeting customer needs for these two technologies

Audio technology

Security ranks a solid No. 1 (88%) as the primary application for audio technology. Indeed, audio solutions such as intercoms, public address systems and warning messages have been deployed for security purposes for many years. Today, audio and video surveillance can be integrated, enabling warning messages to be played back on a speaker when a potential intruder/loiterer is detected.

Non-security applications are also cited, for example industrial equipment monitoring (47%) and background music (41%). The top verticals for audio solution deployment are retail, factories, energy infrastructure, office/corporate buildings and healthcare. This is not a surprise – retail stores, for example, are known to use PA systems for both security and background music, and factories use audio analytics for equipment monitoring.

It’s important to note that the audio industry is transitioning to IP-based solutions, similar to the growth of IP surveillance. This shift is expected to drive significant growth in the audio technology market as organizations adopt more advanced and integrated solutions.

Millimeter radar technology

Security and traffic management are the primary applications for respondents, accounting for 81% and 64% of responses respectively. Radar works by emitting signals into the environment and processing the reflected signals to determine the speed, size and distance of those objects. This makes radar ideal for both security and transportation, for use cases such as speed measurement and traffic flow detection.



Compared to cameras, radar offers several advantages, including the ability to cover large areas and operate independently of weather conditions. Radar can also be combined with PTZ cameras to provide a more comprehensive security solution.



Due to these advantages, we can see the top verticals for radar deployment are in transportation, followed by energy infrastructure, factories, parking lots and office/corporate buildings. Radar also has healthcare applications, where radar devices can be deployed in hospital wards or nursing homes to detect patient falls without infringing on their privacy. While only 37% of respondents currently cite healthcare as an application, its usage in this sector may increase in the future.

X-ray technology

Based on the survey results, security checkpoints is the most prominent application for X-ray technology, accounting for a significant 93% of responses. This far exceeds the other top two applications: quality control (46%) and industrial processes (37%).



These applications align well with the top verticals where X-ray is most suitable and mature: transportation, energy infrastructure, and factories. This highlights the critical role of X-ray technology in security applications, particularly at airports, train stations, and government buildings. The ability to quickly and effectively screen individuals and baggage for contraband or prohibited items makes it an indispensable tool in maintaining security.



Additional factors that contribute to the suitability of these verticals include high-volume inspection requirements, the need for non-destructive testing of various materials and components and regulatory compliance. Although X-ray is also used in office/corporate buildings and healthcare, these verticals may have lower adoption rates due to different inspection requirements or priorities.

Conclusion

The survey underscores the growing adoption of non-visible light technologies, with thermal imaging and audio leading due to their effectiveness in security and operational applications. While X-ray and radar face slower uptake due to cost and regulatory challenges, rising customer demand suggests significant potential for future growth. Security remains the primary driver, but there is increasing interest in non-security applications, such as healthcare and industrial monitoring. As technological advancements and market needs evolve, these non-visible light solutions are poised for wider deployment across diverse industries.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

