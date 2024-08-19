Best Sustainable Business Laptops for your Enterprise Journey

- Advertisement -

Businesses today prefer engaging with technology brands that are efficient in performance and also support sustainability, making these aspects quite critical. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly practices, making it essential to choose products that align with these values. Sustainable business laptops are more than just powerful tools—they’re a commitment to reducing environmental impact and supporting a greener future. This list includes some of the well-known PC brands that are not just reliable in their products but are also committed to supporting their customers with specific certifications that don’t compromise on performance. By choosing these laptops, companies can enhance their corporate social responsibility while benefiting from durable, energy-efficient technology.

ASUS ExpertBook B3404: ASUS is a globally recognized brand for its quality, security, durability and innovations. The ASUS ExpertBook B3404 is designed for businesses that prioritize security, performance and sustainability. With a 63 Wh battery back and 10 hours of usage, it offers options like the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX2050 graphics, it handles everything from daily tasks to graphics-intensive work. Its 64GB DDR5 memory ensures smooth multitasking, while the WQXGA anti-glare IPS display offers stunning visuals. It comes with MIL-STD 810H US military standard toughness and Enterprise-Grade Security like the optional Intel vPro® Enterprise Platform, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, BIOS/HDD Password, and Webcam Privacy Shield. The 180-degree layflat hinge display, multiple I/O ports, and USB-C fast charging enhance usability for business professionals on the go.

What sets the ExpertBook B3404 apart is its eco-friendly approach. ASUS uses recycled materials and energy-efficient components, extending the laptop’s lifespan and reducing environmental impact. This model has cleared extensively recognized ecolabels and compliances like TCO Certified, EPEAT Gold, Energy star 8.0, FSC Recycled, RoHS and REACH, making it a sustainable choice that doesn’t compromise on power or efficiency.

More Details about this business laptop: https://www.asus.com/in/laptops/for-work/expertbook/expertbook-b3-b3404/

HP Envy x360: HP’s laptops, specifically, are designed with post-consumer recycled materials and care for the environment, you get a great balance of sustainable benefits in one sleek and beautiful device. The HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop is another great pick as it comes with a 33.8 cm (13.3) diagonal WUXGA display and Dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen. It boasts Intel® Evo™ platform powered by Core™ i5-1230U. The EPEAT rating, plus has recycled materials in its speakers, bezel, cover, base and hinge caps, and keyboard. HP Envy x360 offers Windows 11 Home with processor 12th Gen Intel® Evo™ platform Powered by Core™ i5 Processor,

1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate, 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate, 2 Thunderbolt™ 4 with USB Type-C® 40Gbps signaling rate.

More Details about this business laptop: https://www.hp.com/in-en/shop/hp-envy-x360-2-in-1-laptop-14-fc0105tu-a00pppa.html

Lenovo Yoga 7i 13th Gen

The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor, integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, 512 GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC storage and 16 GB LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM. It gets a 14 inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), OLED touch display featuring Dolby Vision™ with up-to-2.8K resolution, and 400 nits of peak brightness, and four user-facing speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos®. It is also equipped with a 2MP FHD camera and smart noise cancellation technology, an all-day battery that provides of 17 hours of video playback with rapid charging technology. Additionally, the Lenovo 7i is equipped with a 360-degree convertible chassis that’s thin and light, and offers the flexibility to easily swap modes and meets military-grade MIL STD 810H standards. Lenovo offers Lenovo CO2 Offset Services, a simple solution that supports UN-approved renewable energy and ecological projects, contributing to a sustainable future by offsetting emissions over the device’s lifecycle.

More Details about this business laptop: https://www.lenovo.com/in/en/p/laptops/yoga/yoga-2-in-1-series/yoga-7i-gen-8-(14-inch-intel)/len101y0030

Dell Latitude 5540

The Dell Latitude 5540 runs on 13th Gen Intel Core™ U-series or P-series​ processors. To enhance productivity it comes with additional built-in hardware security with Intel vPro, optional DDR5 memory up to 64GB and optional NVIDIA MX550 discrete graphic card. It houses batteries with ExpressCharge to extend run time and charge faster. Equipped with Dell Safe ID, Dell SafeBIOS, fingerprint readers, TPM chip and lock slot options that pass MIL-STD 810H tests. It weighs 1.613 KG, gets an optional FHD Non-Touch 400 nit panel and FHD Touch 250 nit panel with a 16:9 ratio, in addition to intelligent audio and an enhanced FHD+IR camera.

On the connectivity front it comes with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G options. ExpressConnect – Dell’s first simultaneous multi-network connection, 2 USB Type C Thunderbolt™ 4.0 with Power Delivery & DisplayPort and optional Contacted SmartCard Reader and Nano-SIM Card Slot. It also houses a USB 3.2 Gen1, a USB 3.2 Gen1 with PowerShare and HDMI 2.0 for screen share.Dell sustainable commercial PCs are developed with 64% more recycled and renewable plastics by weight than the previous generation and 100% recycled and renewable packaging with multipack options for even less waste. The devices also use innovative bio-based, ocean-bound and post-consumer recycled plastics and are EPEAT Gold registered.

More Details about this business laptop: https://www.dell.com/en-in/shop/business-laptop-notebook-computers/latitude-5540-laptop/spd/latitude-15-5540-laptop

