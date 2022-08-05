Best Rakhi Gifts for Tech Enthusiast Siblings by ViewSonic India

- Advertisement - -

The sacred thread tied on Rakshabandhan by sisters empowers the brother with positive energy and vows to celebrate the bond forever. The much-awaited day to celebrate this love-hate relationship would be incomplete without the sparkle of wrapped-up gifts. The festival is just around the corner and with various options to choose from, selecting the right one can be a tedious task. Adding to the list of options to choose from, ViewSonic is here with gizmos to surprise your siblings with. Gadgets like projectors and monitors are a perfect way to cherish the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

ViewSonic M2e Projector: Embrace your techie siblings by gifting the newly launched ViewSonic M2e LED Portable Projector. The projector is an amazing buy used for streaming their favourite movie or show as well as enhancing their work-from-home experience. Light-in-weight, portable and seamlessly easy to set up makes the device a perfect gift for tech enthusiast brother/sister. Embedded with Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology, one of the best features, achieves instant autofocus in an ultra-light. Additionally, the device comes with a built-in streaming mechanism and allows easy screen mirroring from smartphones which makes a perfect day-out plan with your beloved sibling. The product is also available on Amazon for INR 85,000.

ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor: If your sibling is always on the go, the 16” portable monitor VG1655 by ViewSonic is a great gifting option for him/her this Rakhi. Perfect for overcoming one-screen limitations, the VG1655 portable monitor has a flexible display setup and offers a One-cable solution for audiovisual and power signal transmission. Extending the screen from phones, tablets, or laptops for mobile work, one-on-one presentations, or leisure entertainment, the pivotable, sturdy, and durable designed monitor will support all working angles. The product is available on Amazon for INR 23,249

ViewSonic M1+_G2 Projector: The ViewSonic’s M1+_G2 Smart LED Portable Projector is a must-have gift option for your gizmo-loving sibling who loves to binge-watch shows and movies. The device is lightweight and easy connectivity makes it a go-to for our outgoing adventurous brother/sister. Boosting its picture quality, this projector is equipped with 300 LED lumens. The in-built Harmon Kardon speakers are the cherry on top making it an apt choice for your Raksha Bandhan this year. The product is also available on Amazon for INR 45,990.

ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display: If your sibling is a teacher, enhance their teaching creativity with ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display. Equipped with a battery-free penwhich is specifically designed to allow for precise yet diverse handwriting of text, math formulas, and other common teaching content. Additionally, it allows teachers to write, create, and manage notes and it intuitively transmits course materials in a digitized whiteboard handwriting format. The product is also equipped with one cable USB type – C support which helps in keeping the desktop clean and tidy. For your sibling, this Pen display comes with easy portability and an elegant design making it easy to carry anywhere and everywhere. The product is also available on Amazon for INR 39,999.

