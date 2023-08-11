Best Power Equipments showcased best-in-class UPS solutions at HIPLEX

- Advertisement - -

Best Power Equipments India Private Limited (BPE)announced its successful participation in the prestigious HIPLEX International Plastics Expo- 2023. The event was held from August 4th to 7th, 2023, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

During the four-day event, BPE showcased a selection of its best-selling power products. Visitors at the exhibition had fruitful interactions with the company’s experts to gain insights into the diverse range of solutions offered by the company to find the perfect-fit UPS solution for various requirements.

Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, BPE.

“We were delighted to be a part of HIPLEX which provided an excellent platform to demonstrate the exceptional quality and excellence of our products. Through this exhibition, BPE engaged and connected with customers seeking reliable UPS solutions for their organizations. The exhibition gave BPE a prime opportunity to showcase a wide array of power solutions that benefit customers of all magnitudes,” said Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, BPE.

With over two decades of experience, BPE stands as one of the leading suppliers of high-quality UPS solutions. BPE has successfully delivered reliable power solutions to numerous OEMs/ government/ Healthcare/ BFSI/ DC segments. BPE’s UPS systems are specifically designed and manufactured in India to deliver 24×7 uninterrupted performance for all kinds of loads under Indian supply conditions, input power factor correction, fully digital monitoring & control, and international certifications.

Mr. Virmani further emphasized, “India’s ever-growing potential is a testament to the unwavering determination of numerous organizations that work round the clock. BPE takes pride in supporting these enterprises by providing uninterrupted power backup through their extensive range of power solutions. We firmly believe in the slogan, “Power is ON,” and our tailor-made solutions cater to the uninterrupted power supply needed for continuous growth.”

HIPLEX International Plastics Expo is a prominent platform in South and Central India, showcasing cutting-edge technologies. Organized by the Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association, the exhibition showcased more than 500 businesses from various segments of the plastic industry, displaying innovative products and technologies.

BPE’s participation in the expo reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to providing best-in-class, sustainable power solutions to its valued customers. Their presence served as a testimony to BPE’s dedication to supporting businesses’ growth, thereby contributing to India’s economic success.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.