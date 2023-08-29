Best Power Equipments showcased advanced UPS solutions at the India Med Expo

- Advertisement - -

Best Power Equipments India Private Limited (BPE) announced its successful participation in the prestigious India Med Expo- 2023 that was held from August 25th to 27th, 2023, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

BPE presented an array of its cutting-edge power products throughout the three-day event. The company’s specialists at the expo provided customers with a glimpse into the wide spectrum of solutions available from BPE, assisting them in discovering the most suitable UPS solution for their distinct needs.

Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, BPE.

“We were delighted to be a part of India Med Expo-2023. The event provided an excellent platform to demonstrate the exceptional quality and excellence of our products. India is known as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, and is poised to be the global leader. The Make in India program has further given the industry the necessary boost to grow exponentially. The round-the-clock functioning of the industry requires an uninterrupted power supply. BPE, with this array of power UPS solutions, is future-ready to support the growth of the industry,” said Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, BPE.

Mr. Virmani continued, “Through this exhibition, BPE engaged and connected with customers seeking reliable UPS solutions for their organizations. The exhibition gave BPE the platform to connect with potential customers and showcase a wide array of power solutions that benefit organizations of all magnitudes.”

Boasting more than two decades of expertise, BPE has emerged as a premier supplier of high-quality UPS solutions. BPE has effectively provided dependable power remedies to various OEMs, government entities, healthcare, BFSI, and DC segments. BPE’s UPS systems are meticulously designed and produced within India, ensuring seamless round-the-clock operation for diverse loads under Indian power conditions. These systems incorporate input power factor correction, complete digital monitoring and control, as well as international certifications.

Mr. Virmani further emphasized, “We firmly believe in the slogan, “Power is ON,” and our tailor-made solutions cater to the uninterrupted power supply needed for the continuous growth of the industry which is at the cusp of exponential growth.”

India Med Expo is a prominent platform that focuses on the growing Indian healthcare market and provides a platform to showcase best-in-class innovations in the medical, surgical, hospital, and diagnostics industries. Organized by S D Medical Exposition, a unit of S D Promo Media Pvt Ltd, the India Med Expo has been hosting exhibitions and conferences in India for the last 15 years to bring together healthcare leaders and professionals from a variety of disciplines.

BPE’s participation in the expo reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, sustainable power solutions to its valued customers. Their presence served as a testimony to BPE’s dedication to supporting businesses’ growth, thereby contributing to the Indian medical industry’s growth.

