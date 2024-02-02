Best Power Equipments (BPE) Unveiled Cutting-Edge Power Solutions at Distribuelec Buildelec 2024

- Advertisement - -

Best Power Equipments (BPE) has successfully showcased its latest innovations and strategic power solutions at the Distribuelec Buildelec 2024 event held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from January 16th to January 18th.

At Stall No: H3C7A, BPE presented a stellar lineup of cutting-edge power solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of industries. The spotlight was on next-gen Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, ranging from 500VA to 4800KVA, incorporating state-of-the-art technology for enhanced reliability. This exhibition highlighted BPE’s commitment to providing end-to-end strategic power solutions.

In addition to the advanced UPS systems, BPE showcased energy-efficient solutions that surpass international standards, reflecting the company’s dedication to sustainability. These products not only represent the forefront of technological advancements but also underscore BPE’s pledge to shape a more efficient and sustainable future in the realm of power solutions.

With a customer base exceeding 500,000 satisfied clients over six years of operation, BPE’s credentials in the field of Power Electronics are well-established. The products are certified by the Ministry of Defence.

Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments India Private Limited (BPE)

Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments India Private Limited (BPE) said, “Best Power Equipments envisions redefining the power solutions landscape, not just in India but globally. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has fueled our journey from a local entity in Noida to a trusted partner for major corporations worldwide. As we unveiled our latest advancements at Distribuelec Buildelec 2024, the overwhelming response reaffirms our belief in the impact BPE is making in the industry. At BPE, we recently unveiled the future with new product lines, from Modular UPS to Lithium-based and rack-mount UPS”.

“Moreover, Initiatives promoting domestic manufacturing through policy reforms and exploration incentives, coupled with ongoing discussions regarding critical mineral processing technology with the United States, signify a determined effort to achieve self-sufficiency while navigating bureaucratic challenges for sustainable lithium expansion,” he added.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.