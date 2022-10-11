Best Power Equipments (BPE) Organizes Channel Partners Meet at Bangkok

- Advertisement - -

India’s leading end-to-end strategic power solutions provider, Best Power Equipments (BPE) organised a Channel Partners Meet at Bangkok, Pattaya. The company organised two nights and three days travel to Pattaya for its esteemed business partners. The trip embarked with more than 63 partners who had qualified for this exclusive trip for their achievement. The partners also participated in educational training session, presentation followed by entertainment event. The program was attended by all top management like Sales head, Service head etc.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director – Best Power Equipments

According to Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director – Best Power Equipments “We are for the partners, by the partners, work for the partners. we have always valued our partnership with channel partners who are our backbone. We welcome all our channel partners to join us in this journey going forward.”

He further added that this year our focus is on Data Centres solutions that the company plans to strengthen & expand. In the data centre category, the company already has a strong presence in BFSI, IT & ITeS sectors.

BPE plans to expand their footprints in Indonesia and deployment of various 3-phase UPS projects to various government undertaking & bodies. Previously, BPE has effectively penetrated markets in Singapore, Philippines, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries. BPE’s wide network of channel partners has contributed in making. The brand as the flag-bearers of quality and output in the industry.

