Best Power Equipment Appoints Sarvesh Kumar as Principal Technical Officer

- Advertisement -





Best Power Equipment (BPE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sarvesh Kumar as our new Principal Technical Officer.

Sarvesh is a multi-talented professional with more than 30 years of experience in handling state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of UPS Systems from 10KVA to 6400KVA, alongside engineering, project management and customer service leadership experience. Over the years, he has successfully handled the technical training, after sales revenue, profit centre operations and root cause analysis of field failure, driving continuous improvement in production and quality.

Before joining BPE, Sarvesh held the key position of CTO at Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd for 24 years and was responsible for designing and developing MIL Grade 461E/F and JSS55555 compliant UPS systems for defence applications. He was also responsible for the successful execution of major defence projects, including 3D TCR Project and 10kVA MIL GRADE UPS project with BEL DCCS. He also managed and handled customised UPS solutions for critical defence requirements in coordination with Bharat Electronics Limited, Ghaziabad, where he served for a brief period.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sarvesh Kumar said, “I am excited to join BPE at such a crucial time when the company is all set to become India’s best power equipment manufacturer, having strong market presence across Southeast Asia, ASEAN, the Middle East, and Africa, including direct presence in Singapore, Indonesia, UAE, Malaysia, and Kenya. I will focus on improving technical operations, enhancing customer service and driving innovation in customised UPS solutions. Together we will continue to deliver excellence to our clients across India.”

Mr. Amitesh Satyapathy, CEO of Best Power Equipment added, “Sarvesh offers unmatched technical expertise and leadership to BPE. His demonstrated ability to develop high-end UPS solutions and manage large operations will be instrumental as we grow our presence in mission-critical segments. We are confident his vision and dedication will elevate BPE’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Sarvesh Kumar’s appointment at Best Power Equipment is a huge step forward for the company in its quest for innovation, reliability and customer-centric growth, supported by his vast experience in team management, product development and customer service leadership.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 133