Best Power Equipment announces strengthening its leadership with the reappointment of Manish Gaur as Vice President of Sales

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Best Power Equipment (BPE), a leader in critical power solutions, announced the reappointment of Mr. Manish Gaur as Assistant Vice President-Sales for Best Power Equipment, who will lead the Channel and National Distribution operations for the company. This reappointment reaffirms Best Power Equipment’s commitment to grow its footprint and deepen relationships across India.

Manish Gaur has over a decade of experience in distribution management, channel development, and sales leadership.He was previously associated with BPE for over six years in key business management and sales leadership roles. He has a proven track record of driving growth and building sustainable company structures and is well-positioned to help lead Best Power Equipment into its next expansion phase.

Commenting on the reappointment, Mr. Manish Gaur said, “The company’s vision of empowering customers with reliable solutions resonates deeply with me. I look forward to strengthening our channel ecosystem and ensuring that our national distribution strategy delivers both growth and value to partners and customers alike.”

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipment India Pvt Ltd (BPE)

Welcoming Manish on board, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipment India Pvt Ltd (BPE) said, “Our emphasis on creating a strong platform for sales and distribution is reflected in Manish’s hiring. His knowledge of national distribution and channel management will be critical in helping us move our expansion goals forward. Under his leadership, we are confident of reaching new heights and strengthening.

This strategic move underscores Best Power Equipment’s objective to fortify its leadership position in the market by providing its products and services to customers across the country through a more efficient distribution network.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

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