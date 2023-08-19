Best Gaming Mice in India for the Best Enhanced Gaming Experience

- Advertisement - -

The gaming industry continues to expand in India and the gamers are on a quest for high-performing equipment that can provide the edge to outplay their opponents. A gaming mouse is a crucial tool that gives the gamer precision and speed, which can significantly impact their experience.

As of [2023], the global Gaming Mouse & Keyboards market is projected to achieve a market value of USD 2315.1 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Let’s explore the market landscape and discover what makes it tick.

Since a mouse can mean the difference between a win and a loss, getting your hands on the right product is important. To help you out, we have scrutinized the market and picked the 10 best options available.

A gaming mouse is not just a mere computer accessory but an essential tool that helps to elevate skills and improve the gaming experience. In the Indian market, a wide range of brands and models are available for a gaming mouse that ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 4,000and beyond. The given list will introduce you the best gaming mouse in India for any gamer who seeks an immersive and enjoyable experience. So, check out the list and take your gaming performance to the next level.

Dynamic Changes

The gaming mouse market in India has been undergoing dynamic changes to cater to the evolving demands of gamers. Gamers are increasingly seeking personalized experiences, and gaming mouse manufacturers are responding by offering customizable options. This includes adjustable DPI settings, customizable button layouts, and even replaceable shells to suit individual grip styles. RGB lighting not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of gaming mice but also allows users to sync lighting effects with other gaming components. Advancements in wireless technology have significantly reduced latency, making wireless mice a viable option for competitive gamers.Manufacturers are incorporating advanced optical and laser sensors with higher DPI capabilities to provide gamers with smoother and more accurate tracking.

Technological Advancements

The polling rate determines how often the mouse reports its position to the computer. Higher polling rates, such as 1000Hz, result in smoother and more responsive cursor movement. This technology adjusts the lift-off distance of the mouse to prevent unwanted cursor movement when the mouse is lifted and repositioned. Many gaming mice allow users to switch between different DPI settings on the fly, providing the flexibility to adjust sensitivity during gameplay.Advanced sensors reduce acceleration errors and improve tracking accuracy, which is essential for maintaining precise control in fast-paced games.

Wired vs Wireless: While a wired mouse helps to create a stable connection, a wireless mouse gives you more freedom to move around. Considering the pros and cons of both kinds of mice, you can choose the one that fits your needs the best.

DPI (Dots Per Inch) Sensitivity: DPI, or Dots Per Inch, refers to the sensitivity of the mouse, which is also known as CPI (Count Per Inch). It tells how fast the cursor will move on the screen. For gaming purposes, a mouse with a higher DPI is preferred as it allows precise movement that is needed for improving the game. In this blog, we have listed all the options very carefully, paying attention to the DPI sensitivity of the mouse.

Ergonomics and Comfort: This is another factor that we paid attention to while making the selection. All the gaming mice on this list are ergonomically designed and comfortable to hold. They also offer a good grip, which makes them a perfect choice for long hours of gaming.

Other factors you need to weigh when looking for a gaming house include programmable buttons, ergonomic design, durability, brand reputation and price

The Top Gaming Mice

Razer Viper Mini Gaming USB Mouse

Are you looking for a lightweight gaming experience? Razer Viper Mini Gaming USB Mouse is what you need. It is a slim and ultra-lightweight mouse with an ambidextrous design that offers smooth, effortless control of the game. Also, this mouse comes with a braided cable that increases flexibility and produces minimal resistance.

Prominent Features of the Razer Viper Mini Gaming USB Mouse:

It is powered by Razer Chroma RGB that provides the choice of 16.8 million colours, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects

Optical mouse switches work at the speed of light and lasts up to 50 million clicks

Equipped with a DPI optical sensor that tracks the movement and offers a balanced combination of speed and control

It works on all surfaces, has the high degree of control, is extremely durable and comes at a competitive price

Though the scroll wheel might not be very smooth, it is recommended for gamers with small to medium hand sizes, this mouse will help you play the best game of your life. This mouse is a gamer’s favorite for its lightweight and ultra-fast design. It is designed with a PixArt PMW-3359 sensor and has a low click latency so that you can perform quicker on the battlefield.

Archer Tech Lab Recurve 300 Wired Gaming Mouse

Made for professional gamers, this all-new Archer Tech Lab Recurve 300 Mouse is power packed with great features for enjoying great gaming moves. It is an intelligently designed gaming mouse with a thumb rest for an extra comfortable experience. Also, it is packed with 8 buttons that will help you execute multiple actions simultaneously.

Prominent Features of the Archer Tech Lab Recurve 300 Wired Gaming Mouse:

It has an ambidextrous grip design for comfortable long-hours gaming sessions

This mouse comes with a high-end Sunplus gaming sensor that ensures high accuracy and lag-free gaming

Features a high transmission braided cable for a faster response rate and extra durability

It has 6 RGB modes, ergonomic design, looks stylish and is highly compatible

Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse

Be the master of your game with the Redgear A-15 Gaming Mouse. It is a budget-friendly gaming mouse that is highly durable and packed with excellent features. This mouse is designed with a semi-honeycomb structure that offers a better grip and in-hand feels while playing. Without a doubt, it is the best gaming mouse under 1000.

Prominent Features of the Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse:

Designed with multi-programmable buttons that provide quick access to frequently used commands

It features a gaming-grade sensor that enables swift movements and reflexes

This mouse can be used with PCs, laptops, notebooks and other devices with similar input

It is well-designed, easy to control, highly durable and value for money.

Though not a good choice for professional gaming, Redgear A-15 is considered the top gaming mouse in India in the affordable price range. It boasts RGB lighting with customisable modes, allowing you to not only add style and aesthetics to your gaming setup but also tailor it to your preferences. Moreover, it is incredibly lightweight, making it a valuable grab!

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

If you are a professional gamer, Logitech G502 Wired Gaming Mouse will be the best fit for you. It is a high-performing mouse that works well with most gaming genres. Its standout feature is the customization options that allow you to fine-tune it and enjoy the performance as per your specific requirements.

Prominent Features of the Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse:

Designed with an advanced optical sensor that ensures the most accurate tracking

It features a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel that provides complete control of your gameplay

It is a highly compatible mouse that can be used with Windows 7 or later and MacOS 10.11 or later, Chrome OS

It is comfortable to hold, and has Infinite scroll, superior responsiveness and adjustable weight system

Logitech presents this light-speed wireless gaming mouse that delivers accurate and precise movements. It is equipped with LIGHTSYNC technology and programmable RGB Lighting that helps the user to select the colour of their choice. They can make a selection from a full spectrum of approximately 16.8 million colours for creating a vibe.

Lenovo Legion M200 Gaming Wired Mouse

Lenovo Legion M200is one of the best offerings if you want your entertainment level to reach new heights.

Prominent Features of the Lenovo Legion M200 Gaming Wired Mouse:

It has an ambidextrous design that makes it comfortable for both right and left-handed usage

The mouse comes with a 7-colour RGB backlight that enhances the appearance and creates an appealing visual effect

This gaming mouse has a 500 fps frame rate that ensures a movement speed of 76.2 cm per second

It is easy to use, has USB interface, looks premium and fairly priced.

Though not compatible with iOS, the Legion M200 Gaming Wired Mouse by Lenovo is an affordable yet high-quality mouse loaded with fantastic features for your indulgence. It features4 levels of DPI switches and 5 programmable buttons that are perfect for enriching your game. Moreover, the combination of advanced technology and comfortable design will make you fall for it even more! Some other products to look out for from Lenovo are their gaming phones and gaming laptops etc.

Offbeat RIPJAW Wireless Gaming Mouse

Offbeat is a futuristic Indian company that designs unique and innovative products with next-gen features. One such product is indeed a gaming mouse. This RIPJAW Wireless Gaming Mouse by this brand is an ergonomic design product with naturally curved grooves to help your fingers and thumb rest on the mouse comfortably.

Prominent Features of the Offbeat RIPJAW Wireless Gaming Mouse:

This wireless mouse has an in-built rechargeable Li-ion battery that makes it easy to setup

With an advanced gaming-grade 2.4 Wireless connection, there will be no delay in the action

It features 8D multi-functional buttons with pre-programmed forward/back navigation options for quick access to different functions

It is ergonomically designed, lightweight, has a rechargeable battery and its scroll Wheel is precise

Though the DPI Buttons might not work on Mac, Offbeat RIPJAW Wireless Gaming Mouse is ahandy, easy-to-operate mouse with strong built quality. This mouse is designed with laser sensor technology and ensures silent clicks for noiseless operations. Also, it is highly durable and can be used for up to 5 million clicks.

Ant eSports GM320 Wired Gaming Mouse

With an aim to give gamers a competitive edge, Ant eSports entered the market with a whole range of gaming products. It has a wide variety of options for products like gaming cabinets, mousepads, gaming keyboards, gaming mouse, gaming headphones and gaming chairs. So, if you wantpremium quality without spending a fortuneon a mouse, this brand is what you must check out.

Prominent Features of the Ant eSports GM320 Wired Gaming Mouse:

For a fun gaming experience, it comes with multi-colour RGB lightning that can easily be turned on and off

There are 4 DPI levels available from 1000 to 12800 DPI to help you play at your convenience

It has a symmetrical & streamlined design for a comfortable grip

This mouse is highly compatible and can be used with PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation

Though it is a bit heavy, it has excellent mouse speed, customizable design, great DPI and value for money.

HP M270 Wired Gaming Mouse

If you are looking for a professional gaming mouse under a budget, M270 Wired Gaming Mouse by HP is the right pick for you. It is a high-end optical-engineered mouse with precise positioning of the buttonsfor easy and comfortable gaming. Also, it has a sleek and lightweight body that ensures excellent efficiency.

Prominent Features of the HP M270 Wired Gaming Mouse:

It is designed with four breathing LED lights and a lighting logo, this mouse looks aesthetically pleasing

It comes with a 4-speed DPI option that helps to adjust the mouse movement speed at your convenience

This gaming mouse is compatible with Windows XP, Windows7, Windows 8, and Windows10

Though not the best for non-professional gamers, it delivers great visual effects, matt texture, reduces hand fatigue and has DPI adjustability

Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M Gaming Mouse

Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M is a premium gaming mouse that is ergonomically designed with a solid structure and high-quality buttons. This mouse has breathing LED modes with 7 beautiful colours that will add charm to your game. Also, it works with most surfaces and is compatible with multiple devices.

Prominent Features of the ZebronicsZeb-Transformer-M Gaming Mouse:

It is a high-precision mouse with dedicated forward and backward buttons that make it convenient for gamers to toggle

This mouse comes with a sturdy 1.8-meter braided cable that has a gold-plated USB connector

It has a high optical sensor with a dedicated DPI switch to adjust the speed as per the requirement

Though not good for extensive gaming, tt is affordable, ergonomically designed, high-quality button, and looks stylish

Revolutionizing Your Gameplay: Lapcare Champ LGM-100 3600dpi RGB Gaming Mouse

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, launched Champ LGM-100 3600dpi RGB New Gaming Mouse. The individually sculpted buttons are strategically placed for easy identification by touch, making it effortless to execute precise maneuvers. The mouse also boasts user-backlighting with five distinguishable colors, each assigned to a specific DPI setting, adding a touch of personalization to your setup.

The standout feature of this gaming mouse is its on-the-fly adjustable DPI, ranging from a pixel-precise 1200 DPI to a lightning-fast 3600 DPI. The enhanced optical engine sensor takes center stage, delivering accurate and responsive tracking. With the customizable LED lights feature, you will have a visually immersive experience.

To sum up

A gaming mouse can be a game changer for many users as it directly impacts performance and helps you get to the top of the leaderboard. This makes buying a good-quality mouse an investment in your gaming journey. They are equipped with high-performance sensors and customizable buttons and offer a comfortable grip for the best performance in the game.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Best Gaming

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.