Best Deal on Infinix Laptops starting INR 1X990 on Flipkart Big Billion Days

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale is around the corner and Infinix laptops are a perfect buy designed to offer an exceptional performance. If you are looking to pick the best laptop in your budget, here is the list of best laptop deals on Infinix worth grabbing this Flipkart BBD Sale.

Infinix Zerobook 13th Gen

Promising an amazing user experience, the Infinix Zeroboook 13 is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The 39.62 cm (15.6) FHD display boasts 100% RGB colors and 400 nits’ brightness. The Zerbook features OVERBOOST tech which boosts the CPU to meet the specific requirements of your tasks.

Additional features include AI-powered BeautyCam, ICE STORM 2.0, backlit keyboard, and Quad-array speakers.

Infinix X3 Slim

The Infinix X3 Slim is powered by a 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor giving a smooth, responsive, and seamless multitasking experience. With its slim and stylish design at 1.24 kg and 14.8 mm slim, its Al-Alloy metal body redefines lightweight luxury.

The 35.56 cm (14) FHD Display boasts a 100% sRGB color gamut with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The 50Wh battery can juice up to 9-10 hours of video playback. Additional features include a backlit keyboard, 65 W Type-C Fast Charging, and DTS Audio processing.

Infinix X2 Slim

Infinix X2 Slim is a predecessor to Infinix X3 Slim powered by 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors that enable the users to be creative and productive. The 35.56 cm (14) FHD Display boasts a 100% sRGB color gamut with a peak brightness of 300 nits. Additional features include a backlit keyboard, 65 W Type-C Fast Charging, and DTS Audio processing.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo is powered by 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processor. The 15.6 FHD Display boasts 86% sRGB color gamut with a peak brightness of 250 nits. Additional features include 45W PD 3.0 Type-C Fast Charging, and a backlit keyboard.

Additionally, consumers can also avail 10% discount through bank offers on selected banks (ICICI /Axis).

