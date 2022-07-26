Best compact performance motherboard for gamer

- Advertisement - -

BIOSTAR’s all-new B660T-SILVER motherboard. Based on Intel Alder Lake B660 chipset, the latest B660T-SILVER motherboard from BIOSTAR brings exceptional form and functionality to your desktop. With the top-of-the-line performance, packed in a compact Mini ITX factor, the new B660T-SILVER motherboard is ready to take on any challenge.

Highly suitable for content creators, casual gamers, or a solid daily driver pc, this new motherboard does it all. With support for 2 x DIMMs of DDR4 RAM with a maximum boost clock speed up to 5000+(O.C), the B660T-SILVER brings raw power and performance, with BIOSTAR is signature DIGITAL PWM technology and 9 phase power design bolstering a solid foundation with better hardware support and lasting durability.

The Brand New Best compact performance motherboard for gamers. Furthermore, it comes with the latest PCIe 5.0 technology that boosts the performance of any latest graphics card, delivering superior performance that enables jaw-dropping AAA gaming experiences with faster, buttery-smooth frame rates.

When it comes to connectivity, BIOSTAR spared-no-expenses with the B660T-SILVER motherboard. Catering the users with ample connectivity options such as multiple USB ports, which include USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, USB 3.2 GEN1, and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, and DISPLAY and DVI-D ports for crisp, crystal-clear image quality, Realtek ALC1220 7.1ch Blu-ray Audio technology for an immersive user experience as well as a LAN port powered by Realtek RTL8125B (2.5 GbE LAN) making the B660T-SILVER a true performer of its generation.

