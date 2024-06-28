Bespoke technologies to safeguard the perimeter – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

Providing perimeter security for buildings is challenging, but especially so for complex settings such as airports and factories. We look at the various challenges—and solutions—that can and should be considered to help strengthen your perimeter.

Ensuring the security of your organization or property’s perimeter is important to prevent unauthorized entries and avoid trouble. However, it can be hard to deal with security issues quickly and efficiently. Sometimes, warnings can be missed; at other times, alarms go off when they shouldn’t because it is hard to tell if someone’s trying to get in or if it’s just something harmless. That’s why you need an advanced perimeter protection system that is tailor-made to suit your needs. Using cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-dimensional sensors, it watches over your property like a sharp-eyed guardian. It is always alert and ready to catch any potential threats quickly and accurately. With this system in place, you can know your organization or property is well-protected from various security risks.

Perimeter protection: a 4-stage process

An effective perimeter security system is like a well-coordinated team working together to guard your space from potential threats. This team detects dangers, raises alarms, responds quickly, and gathers evidence, ensuring your environment stays safe.

Detection: Spotting trouble timely and accurately helps the detection Operation. The first and most crucial step in perimeter protection is detection. A reliable system needs to spot threats accurately without sending too many false alarms. With the help of AI advancements, the system has become even more capable of distinguishing between a person, a vehicle, or an animal. This sharp eye for detail ensures the system knows if it perceives a real threat or just a harmless passer-by. This sets the stage for what happens next.

Alarm: When something suspicious is detected, people need to be alerted. This is where alarms come in and where the security system naturally excels. Accurate detection ensures that alarms are only triggered by real threats. The more precise the detection, the more reliable the alarm.

Response: When an alarm rings out, a rapid response is needed. A good protection system can automatically kick in right away, like lights flashing or sounds blaring to scare off intruders. Meanwhile, security personnel assess the situation using video camera feeds to decide if more help is needed, such as speaking through two-way audio or sending someone to the spot.

Evidence: After the incident settles, it’s time to review what happened.Video recordings and traceable evidence play crucial roles in post-incident analysis. They help figure out what went wrong, identify any weak spots, and improve safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Technologies to safeguard your perimeter

Intelligent video solutions: To appreciate how intelligent modern solutions have become, imagine a security watchtower that not only sees intrusions but can understand what is happening and act proactively. Traditional video systems often miss incidents until it’s too late or have trouble dealing with lots of false alarms. But Hikvision’s video solutions apply large model algorithms to see the difference between real threats and harmless events, allowing faster and more effective responses. With DarkFighterS technology, cameras capture clear images even in low light. AcuSense technology enables cameras to proactively light up or sound an alarm to scare away intruders, while a network speaker allows for direct conversations to prevent break-ins. The AI-powered NVR makes it easy to review footage by swiftly identifying human or vehicle targets.

Thermal imaging solutions: Imagine having night-vision glasses that can see in the dark, fog, or rain; and, because these glasses sense heat, they work no matter the weather or light conditions. Hikvision’s thermal imaging solution provides additional benefits due to its advanced Video Content Analysis (VCA) technology, which has been further improved by the distillation model. This model trains a large model to guide a smaller one in accurately distinguishing between real threats and false alarms. When it spots danger, it can trigger warnings or play recorded messages through speakers to dissuade intruders. Paired with an AI-powered NVR, thermal imaging not only boosts security but also provides clear evidence when needed. It offers comprehensive protection day and night, making it perfectly suited for places such as solar farms, airports, and oil fields.

Radar solutions: Like thermal imaging, a radar “sees” through the dark, rain, or fog. It can pinpoint an object’s exact location, speed, and distance, even without any light visibility. In addition, it offers 3D protection over wide spaces, which is ideal for large, open locations such as open-air mines. Hikvision’s radar solution has taken this protection a step further. By seamlessly combining radar with PTZ cameras, you can build systems that detect threats, trigger alarms, and record key events. With the power of advanced AI, such systems identify intrusions with high levels of accuracy and know exactly what type of target they are dealing with. They operate like a smart, tireless guard standing watch over crucial spaces.

Fiber-optic vibration sensing solutions: Fiber-optic vibration sensing solutions use Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology to precisely detect and respond to environmental changes. These optical fibers cover ultra-long distances, even in harsh or hard-to-reach locations such as underground, fenced, or off-grid areas. What’s more, they are immune to fire, weather, and electromagnetic interference, making them a reliable 24/7 perimeter protection tool. Hikvision pairs this technology with video systems and network speakers. This creates a powerful system that sends accurate alarms and provides clear visual evidence. This seamless integration ensures that every potential threat is seen and recorded, making perimeter protection more thorough and efficient.

How to choose the right solution

The combination of these different technologies and techniques creates a robust shield around any complex site. However, because every situation and every site is different, choosing the right tools means understanding your specific needs and environment. Imagine, for example, a vast, expansive mining operation stretching out under the cover of night. Here, advanced radar silently sweeps the area, detecting any movements, no matter how small. Suddenly, it picks up something unusual. In an instant, powerful AI cameras present a visual image, easily identifying potential intruders.

At this point, these smart cameras kick into action, sounding alarms and recording every detail. They don’t just capture images; they respond, ensuring the situation is assessed in real-time. This system might even feature speakers that issue warnings, or perhaps engaging in conversation to scare off anyone who shouldn’t be there. All the while, security personnel will be watching from a remote location, getting instant alerts and ready to act if necessary. In this particular example, each element of the system—radar, cameras, and speakers—plays a unique role. They work together seamlessly to detect dangers, sound alarms, respond quickly, and record everything that happens. Let’s explore how each player shines in their environment. The high-definition video ensures clear visuals but is sensitive to environmental changes. On the other hand, thermal imaging, although lower in definition, excels at target detection in poor lighting or weather conditions, such as at night. Radar and fiber-optic vibration sensing may not provide a visual image, but they are highly reliable for long-range target detection and location under any weather condition or time.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 77