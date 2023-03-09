Bentley Systems Solution Experts to Discuss Metaverse and 3D/4D Digital Twin Visualization during NVIDIA GTC [March 20-23]

- Advertisement - -

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the infrastructure engineering software company, invites you to attend sessions hosted by Bentley solution experts during NVIDIA GTC, an online event to be held March 20-23, 2023. They will share how Bentley empowers their users by combining the robust capabilities of Bentley’s digital twin applications with NVIDIA’s powerful technology, including Omniverse, a development platform for 3D/4D simulation and design collaboration. Bentley executives will be available for media interviews after the sessions.

Who: The Bentley presenters are:

Lori Hufford – Vice President, Engineering Collaboration

– Vice President, Engineering Collaboration David Burdick – Director of Product Management Digital Delivery and Visualization

Where: Join NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang’s keynote on March 21 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to hear how NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform is driving the next wave in artificial intelligence, the metaverse, cloud technologies, and sustainable computing. The keynote and training sessions are free and are available online. To ensure timely access to on-demand sessions, please register on or before March 21.

The Bentley sessions will include:

Are We There Yet? A Status Check on the Industrial Metaverse [S52018]

Wednesday, March 22 –10:00 a.m.- 10:50 a.m. EDT

Lori Hufford, Vice President, Engineering Collaboration

Every industry has an opportunity to leverage the 3D internet to accelerate their path to automation and digitization. Hear this panel of major enterprise leaders give an update on their industrial metaverse projects – what milestones they have accomplished, what development priorities they have next, and what they see as the current blockers to progress.

Panel:

Rev Lebaredian, VP Simulation Technology and Omniverse Engineering, NVIDIA

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer, VentureBeat

Lori Hufford, VP, Engineering Collaboration, Bentley

Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Michele Melchiorre, BMW Group

Bentley LumenRT for NVIDIA Omniverse Bringing Infrastructure Digital Twins to Life

Wednesday, March 22 – 5:00 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. EDT [S51369]

Thursday, March 23 – 5:00 a.m. – 5:25 a.m. EDT [S51369a]

David Burdick, Director of Product Management Digital Delivery and Visualization

Digital twins allow infrastructure professionals to visualize and interact with infrastructure assets across the entire project lifecycle. Infrastructure digital twins combine engineering data, reality data, and Internet of Things data for a holistic view of infrastructure aboveground and belowground. Providing rich, immersive visualization capabilities is a major component of digital twin development and requires high-powered, AI-based solutions such as NVIDIA Omniverse. This presentation will cover the key elements of Bentley’s LumenRT for NVIDIA Omniverse and demonstrate how it is being deployed to tackle large-scale infrastructure projects.

