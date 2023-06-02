Bentley Systems Announces iTwin Activate: Infrastructure Internet of Things

- Advertisement - -

Bentley Systems announced the launch of iTwin Activate, a 20 week co-development program designed to accelerate early-stage startups in infrastructure engineering software. The program, which is organized in cohortsaligned to industry sectors, is managed by Bentley iTwin Ventures, a $100 million corporate venture capital fund that fosters innovation by co-investing in startups and emerging companies.

Tom Kurke, Bentley’s Vice President of iTwinVentures

The iTwin Activate program supports startups in scoping and building industry relevant solutions by leveraging or interoperating with Bentley technology through program and co-development funding, solutions architecture support, and access to Bentley executives for commercial insights. Tom Kurke, Bentley’s Vice President of iTwin Ventures said, “Our first cohort was a small, invitation-only group of four startups focused on the electric grid industry. We were excited to see the innovative solutions that the startups built incorporating our technology. The projects serve as powerful examples of new capabilities that arise from these collaborations, and in some cases we are already seeing our shared users benefit from these new tools and the efficiencies they unlock.”

iTwin Activate Cohort #1 – Grid supported four startups: Spatial Data.AI, Virtual Technology Simplified, Rebase Energy, and SurPlus Maps.

Spatial Data founder Doug Culbert

Spatial Data AI’s solution automates the processing of LiDAR data from point clouds into ready-to-use vector formats, including SPIDAcalc models and various other CAD formats. This project focused on building a connector to Bentley’s pole analysis solution (SPIDAcalc). Spatial Data founder Doug Culbert said, “Participating in the iTwin Activate program supported the automated development of a design-centric digital twin for electrical distribution and telecommunications companies. The outcome of this initiative advanced our technical solution and expanded our service offerings in these markets. Spatial Data would like to thank the Bentley team for this accelerator program and is excited to continue co-developing products and services, enabling digital transformations across the infrastructure sector.”

John Chwalibog, founder and CEO of VTS

Virtual Technology Simplified (VTS) enables tablet and phone data capture of utility assets and developed a data mobility and visualization solution on the iTwin Platform. John Chwalibog, founder and CEO of VTS said, “For us at VTS, two things particularly jumped out. One was that the VTS development team had access to Bentley’s team of SME’s who could help us identify problems and collaborate with us to find solutions to any technical issues that came up throughout the project. Second was the team of people that came together over the course of the cohort. They were able to address the challenges all startups face when going from startup to funded company. We would highly recommend the program to other startups in the geospatial community as the experience was extremely positive for the entire VTS team.”

Cory Baldwin, Bentley’s Vice President of Infrastructure IoT

iTwin Activate Cohort #2 will focus on solutions for Infrastructure Internet of Things (IIoT) use cases and is open for all interested parties to apply. Cory Baldwin, Bentley’s Vice President of Infrastructure IoT, described his goals for this cohort. “We are excited to work with startups in the IoT space and build technology and partnerships together to solve the needs of the infrastructure sector. We are particularly interested in working with teams focused on creating predictive analytics or deriving insights from the sensor data federated in the iTwin Platform, as well as those creating novel sensors or sensing technologies that can be brought into our digital twin ecosystem as part of a software-led motion.”

If you are a team building infrastructure IoT solutions and would like to be considered for participation in the iTwin Activate Cohort #2, we encourage you to apply at https://bentleyitwinventures.com/itwinactivate/. Applications will be open through June 16, 2023, and we anticipate notifying participants of their application status by June 23, 2023. We expect to announce iTwin Activate Cohort #3, focusing on generative artificial intelligence for infrastructure use cases, in summer of 2023.

Spatial Data AIcreated an export tool that outputs digital twin models of powerline assetsfor immediate use in SPIDAcalc, accelerating the analysis of electrical infrastructure.Image courtesy of Spatial Data AI.

VTS integrated its reality-captured data into an iTwin Viewer enabled application, OpenToweriQ, to allow users to take manual measurements of assets and export PDF reports of those measurements.

