BenQ’s Innovative Leap – Google EDLA Panels, ‘Make in India’ Triumph, and Partner Education Insights

BenQ, a global leader in display solutions, continues to set industry standards with its innovative approach. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India and South Asia shares insights into BenQ’s groundbreaking Google EDLA-certified panels, their success with “Make in India” initiatives, and strategic partner education.

Could you please provide a brief overview of these New launch products?

BenQ is proud to be the first brand to introduce Google EDLA-certified panels. This certification means our panels have official access to the Google Play Store, allowing users to download from thousands of apps. Unlike non-certified panels, which lack Play Store access, our EDLA-certified panels come with robust security features provided directly by Google, ensuring top-notch protection. Additionally, these panels boast state-of-the-art specifications and are certified dustproof with an IP65 rating, making them ideal for the demanding conditions of Indian classrooms. With over 4 lakh classrooms equipped with our projectors and panels in the past decade, BenQ’s extensive experience translates into refined, high-quality products designed to meet the needs of educational environments.

How have you incorporated government policies into your work?

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a significant shift in education technology. With traditional methods disrupted, teachers were compelled to adopt digital tools for remote learning. This period addressed the major barrier of teachers’ reluctance to embrace technology, as they had no alternative for delivering education. As a result, there has been a marked increase in the acceptance of interactive flat panels and multimedia content in classrooms. Teachers have become more comfortable creating and using digital content, and both educators and students have grown accustomed to technology-driven learning. This shift has accelerated the adoption of interactive flat panels in classrooms, reflecting a broader trend towards integrating advanced educational technology. The transition post-COVID is gaining momentum, with more classrooms transitioning to these innovative solutions to enhance the educational experience.

How successful was your Make in India initiative for interactive panels?

In December 2022, we were among the first major brands to launch “Make in India” interactive flat panels. In 2023, we successfully sold over 20,000 of these locally manufactured panels, predominantly to government education projects in states like Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Our focus has been on these significant government projects, addressing the challenges of introducing a new product category to channel partners. Given the complexity of solution selling, which requires expertise in both hardware and software, we have been proactive in organizing comprehensive training sessions. Over the past year, we have conducted extensive in-field training for more than 5,000 partners across India. Our training programs cover both major and smaller cities, ensuring partners are well-equipped to understand, use, and sell interactive flat panels effectively.

How do you educate your channel partners?

Our primary focus has been addressing the challenge of introducing our new interactive flat panels to channel partners. This category requires expertise in both hardware and software for effective solution selling. To support this, we’ve organized extensive in-field training across India, reaching over 5,000 partners in the past year. Each month, we cover five to six cities per state, ensuring comprehensive, on-site training in both major and smaller cities. This initiative equips partners with the knowledge needed to effectively use and sell our interactive flat panels.

What key message would you like to convey to the Partners?

When a product line experiences rapid growth, the market often becomes saturated with numerous brands, but only a few survive long-term. For instance, the smartphone industry once boasted over 250 brands, but today, fewer than 10 remain prominent despite the market’s expansion. Partners should therefore focus on brands with a strong, long-term strategy for the Indian market. Key factors to consider include a proven track record, products tailored to local needs, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Brands that fail to deliver on these fronts are likely to exit the market. Additionally, partners should select brands that continuously update their knowledge and training. As technology evolves rapidly, staying current is crucial; thus, ongoing training from the brand ensures partners remain well-informed and capable of meeting customer needs effectively.

