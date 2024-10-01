BenQ Unveils TK710STi 4K Smart Short Throw Laser Projector for Immersive Gaming and Home Entertainment

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global leader in display technology, has announced the launch of its TK710STi 4K Smart Short Throw Laser Projector, engineered to provide extraordinary gaming and home entertainment experiences in compact living spaces.

The TK710STi elevates home entertainment with true 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 support, and an impressive 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness for vivid visuals even in well-lit rooms. Incorporating BenQ’s laser light source technology, the projector achieves an astonishing 600,000:1 contrast ratio and 95% Rec.709 wide colour gamut for unparalleled image depth, clarity and colour accuracy.

Designed with gamers in mind, the TK710STi boasts an input lag as low as 4.16ms, making it the ultimate choice for immersive gaming experience. This projector supports high frame rates including 4K@60Hz, 1440p@120Hz, and 1080p@240Hz, ensuring smooth gameplay across various resolutions. Dedicated HDR game modes tailored for RPG and FPS titles further elevate gaming to a new level of immersion and responsiveness on a massive 4K HDR display.

The TK710STi can project a massive 100-inch image from just 5.5 ft away, making it ideal for smaller living spaces. This feature, combined with 4 corner correction with 3D keystone and 1.2x zoom, ensures flexible and easy installation in various room configurations.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director at BenQ India and South Asia

“The TK710STi projector represents the pinnacle of projection technology from BenQ, in a sleek, space-saving package,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia. “This projector is designed to transform living room entertainment experience, offering uncompromised visuals and audio that allows movie enthusiast and gamers to have an immersive experience” He further added,” TK710 projector delivers a cinematic experience with its HDR10 support, high contrast ratio, and wide colour gamut. The built-in Android TV system with Netflix support provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming content.”

Key features at a glance:

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for incredible detail and clarity

HDR10 and HLG support for enhanced contrast and colour range

3,200 ANSI lumens of high brightness for vibrant images in well-lit rooms

0.69-0.83 Short throw ratio for 100″ image from just 1.5m away

600,000:1 high contrast ratio for deep blacks and brilliant whites

95% Rec.709 wide colour gamut for accurate colour reproduction

Laser light source with up to 30,000-hour lifespan

low input lag as low as 4.16ms at 1080p 240Hz for gaming

Dedicated HDR game modes for optimised RPG and FPS gaming visuals

Supports 4K 60Hz, 1440p 120Hz, and 1080p 240Hz

Android TV built-in with pre-installed Netflix and Amazon Prime

eARC support for high-quality audio transmission

3D keystone correction for easy square alignment

1.2x zoom ratio for adjustable image sizing

Pricing and Availability

Price: Rs.3,59,000

Availability: Top Home AV Integration and Smart Home Automation Partners

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

