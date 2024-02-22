BenQ Unveils the Game-changer 100Hz Monitors with 99% sRGB Color Excellence in Sub ₹10K Segmentrwa

- Advertisement - -

BenQ has announced the launch of its new GW2490 and GW2790 monitors. Featuring 24″ and 27″ Full HD IPS displays respectively, these monitors are designed to provide an immersive visual experience and extensive eye care features for enhanced productivity and comfort.

Designed for versatility, the GW2490 and GW2790 monitors come with a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth user experience, along with 99% sRGB colour gamut coverage for rich and accurate colours. Whether it’s for creative projects, office tasks, casual web browsing, coding or immersive gameplay, the BenQ GW series aims to enhance the overall viewing experience. With compact, space-saving designs, BenQ’s latest monitors fit seamlessly into any environment. For productivity or entertainment, the GW2490 and GW2790 stand out as ideal all-in-one displays.

A notable eye-care feature is BenQ’s Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, which adjusts screen brightness based on ambient light conditions. The Low Blue Light Plus and Flicker-Free technologies further help reduce eye fatigue. The monitors are TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and flicker-free operation. The monitors also come with additional features like e-paper mode, coding mode, colour weakness mode and RPF 35 Eye-Safe 2.0 certified to enhance eye comfort.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

“It is with great pride that we unveil the newest additions to the GW series of BenQ Monitors. These models are engineered to deliver unparalleled visual immersion and prioritize eye care. With expansive sRGB coverage, seamless refresh rates, and cutting-edge eye care technology, our monitors aim to enhance the overall viewing experience while minimizing eye strain during extended work hours,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

Key Features Include:

Immersive Visuals

The 24”/27” Full HD IPS display provides an engaging viewing experience ideal for productivity and entertainment.

100Hz Refresh Rate – Smooth visuals perfect for gaming and multimedia.

Edge-to-Edge Slim Bezel – Enables seamless and immersive viewing experience.

99% sRGB Coverage – Vibrant and accurate colours come alive.

Seamless Connectivity

Dual HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 allows flexible integration with various devices.

A convenient 5-way adjustable input hotkey provides instant customized display settings.

VESA-certified Media Sync guarantees optimal performance and compatibility.

Extensive Eye Care

TÜV Rheinland certified and RPF 35 compliant for low blue light and flicker-free eye comfort.

Features like Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technology reduce eye fatigue.

E-paper mode mimics physical paper for comfortable reading.

Coding Mode enhances text clarity for programmers.

Colour Weakness Mode tailored for those with colour vision deficiencies.

Price and Availability

The launch prices of GW2490 & GW2790 are ₹8698 and ₹11498 respectively. The products are available at BenQ e-store, e-commerce platforms, and leading IT retail stores.

