BenQ Unveils ScreenBar Pro in India – Revolutionizing Workspace Lighting with Intelligent Eye-Care Technology

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global leader in display technology and eye-care solutions, announced the launch of its latest innovation in workspace lighting – ScreenBar Pro, the world’s first monitor light bar that surpasses traditional LED desk lamps. After pioneering the monitor light bar category in 2017 with the original ScreenBar, BenQ now brings its most advanced lighting solution to Indian consumers, designed to elevate productivity and comfort in modern desk setups.

With ScreenBar Pro, BenQ introduces a new era of lighting technology tailored for professionals, creators, gamers, and anyone spending long hours at their desk.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia said, “At BenQ, innovation begins with a deep understanding of how people work and create. The launch of the ScreenBar Pro underscores our leadership in human-centric design and intelligent workspace solutions. This next-generation monitor light sets a new industry benchmark by combining precision engineering, sustainable design principles, and advanced eye-care technology to deliver unparalleled visual comfort. As professionals across India adopt more ergonomic and design-forward work setups, the ScreenBar Pro reflects BenQ’s commitment to elevating productivity and wellbeing through ‘Tech-Driven Comfort’ — a philosophy that continues to shape the future of modern workspaces.”

The Evolution of Monitor Lighting

In 2017, BenQ invented the world’s first monitor light bar, ScreenBar, changing the way people light up their workspaces. Unlike ordinary desk lamps, monitor light bars are not intended to illuminate the monitor or keyboard directly, but to reduce eye strain and improve comfort during extended screen use by balancing contrast glare between the monitor and its surroundings.

Below are some unique features of ScreenBar Pro:

3rd Generation ASYM-Light™ Technology – Advanced asymmetrical optics prevent screen reflection and direct glare, delivering uniform, comfortable lighting across the desk while minimizing eye strain.

Patented Counterweight Clamp Design – Allows secure and damage-free attachment to various monitor types, keeping your workspace clutter-free.

Automatic Lights On & Off – An ultrasonic motion sensor detects user presence, turning the light on when you sit down and off after five minutes of inactivity.

Real-time Auto Dimming – With a single touch, ScreenBar Pro adjusts to the recommended 500 lx illuminance standard (as per ANSI), ensuring optimal brightness for work and study.

BenQ ScreenBar Pro will be available across India from the end of October, in two elegant color options – Black (INR 13, 490) and Silver (INR 13,990).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 192