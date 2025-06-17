BenQ Unveils Purpose-Built 32” 4K RD Series Monitors with DualView for Programmers

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BenQ India unveils RD320U and RD320UA — the latest additions to its pioneering RD Series, and India’s only monitor range purpose-built for coders, developers, and senior tech leaders including CIOs, CTOs, and CXOs.

In a digital-first world where developers shape the future, BenQ brings a new class of monitors that are built for innovators. The RD Series is more than a screen — it’s a coding companion designed to enhance focus, protect vision, and maximize productivity. With its feature-rich design and professional-grade build, the RD Series also caters to senior IT management professionals who lead high-performance teams and oversee critical technology infrastructure.

Engineered for the Developer Mindset

With a 32-inch 4K UHD IPS panel with 2000:1 contrast ratio, RD320U and RD320UA offer deep blacks and crystal clarity — critical for precise debugging and UI/UX development. BenQ’s Dual Coding Mode, Coding HotKey, and DualView Plus allow full control over readability, layout, and multitasking — tailored for real-world coding scenarios.

Vision-Centric by Design

Driven by BenQ’s Eye-Care™ DNA, these monitors integrate Low Blue Light Plus, Brightness Intelligence Gen2, Night Hours Protection, and Flicker-Free tech, reducing eye fatigue during long work hours. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, they reflect BenQ’s ongoing commitment to health-first innovation.

Modern Connectivity Meets Ergonomic Flexibility

With USB-C (90W PD), KVM Switch, and multi-source PIP/PBP, the RD Series simplifies device management for hybrid workflows. The RD320UA also features an Ergo Arm for customized height, swivel, tilt, and pivot — ideal for coders, product leads, and tech heads who demand more from their workstations.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“The RD Series reflects BenQ’s vision of creating technology that adapts to the way developers work,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “With features like DualView Plus Mode and customizable coding environments, these monitors are engineered to simplify complex workflows and enhance real-time productivity. Backed by our visual technology expertise and thoughtful additions like eye-care and ergonomic design, the RD Series empowers developers to stay focused, efficient, and in control of their workspace.”

Availability & Pricing

The RD320U and RD320UA are now available across authorized retail and online platforms in India.

RD320U: ₹61,498 | RD320UA: ₹65,998

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 161